LOCAL GOLF NOTEBOOK

Baylor hosts golf tourney for 1st time in 17 years — and wins

College coaches talk all the time about having the home-field advantage, but Baylor men’s coach Mike McGraw recently broke a 17-year road streak by hosting a home golf match at Ridgewood Country Club last week.

The Bears defeated Abilene Christian in the morning match-play duel, then vanquished UTSA in the afternoon at the Waco private country club where Baylor plays on occasion, in the first Bear Brawl tournament.

“This team needed something good to happen. We haven’t had a lot of really special things happen this spring, so it was really nice,” McGraw said about playing a rare home event.

The last Baylor men’s golf tournament in Waco came in 2005 at Bear Ridge Golf Club, something McGraw is hopeful the program will use in the future now that it’s been renovated and has new owners.

McGraw said the idea of a home Baylor tournament came up earlier this spring when he realized he had an extra competition day remaining and checked with some Texas schools about coming to Baylor for a one-day event.

“This team needed something, a little shot in the arm, and I believe this was it,” he said.

