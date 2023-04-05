It’s safe to say Mitch Thompson is pretty familiar with Oklahoma baseball.

While usually the Bears can count on McLennan Community College head coach Tyler Johnson to be on their side, Thompson’s former assistant will likely be cheering on the squad led by his father Skip Johnson this week.

“Tyler’s got a tough one this weekend but it ain’t that tough,” Thompson joked. “His loyalty to me is only going to go so far, I’m sure.”

Despite suffering back-to-back road sweeps in Big 12 play, Baylor baseball (10-19, 2-7) is looking forward to a home series against Oklahoma (16-14, 2-4) before taking off for Easter Sunday. Boosted by a 10-3 midweek victory over Stephen F. Austin to snap a seven-game skid, the Bears are keeping their heads up.

“I think the attitude’s good, I think the locker room’s good, I think the players love each other. They’re disappointed in where we’re at right now, but it is what it is,” Thompson said. “So we have to move forward. We’ve got to keep working. Really those are the only two options.

“Are you going to let this beat you down and you’re going to lay there on the ground? Or are you going to get up and dust yourself off and go attack again?”

This is likely the last time Baylor will host the Sooners in conference play before OU departs for the SEC. Following a College World Series championship appearance and a Big 12 tournament title, Oklahoma lost a bucket load of talent with 11 players selected in the 2022 MLB Draft, including ace pitchers Cade Horton and Jake Bennett and power bat Peyton Graham.

But the transfer portal gave the Sooners junior infielder Anthony Mackenzie, who leads OU’s offense with a .359 batting average with 42 hits, 31 runs and 23 RBIs. Freshman catcher Easton Carmichael, a product of Prosper High School just north of Dallas, is right behind Carmichael with a .327 average and 33 RBIs.

Rounding out the top of the offense is returning outfielder Kendall Pettis (.323 average) and freshman utility player Rocco Garza-Gongora (.309), a product of John B. Alexander High School in Laredo.

On the mound, Oklahoma had a bit more difficulty replacing its lights out rotation. Lamar grad transfer Braxton Douthit (4-1, 3.26 ERA) will take the mound in the series opener in his eighth start of the season. The righty is coming off a three-hit outing against Stanford in which he walked six and struck out six but allowed no runs. In league play, Douthit one-hit TCU in 6.1 innings but took the loss to K-State.

Texas Tech transfer James Hitt (1-0, 4.88 ERA) will have the ball in game two, making his sixth start and former MCC Highlander Will Carsten (1-1, 5.21 ERA) will start the finale.

Although OU sits just above Baylor in the Big 12 standings after taking two of three from TCU and falling in three straight to Kansas State, the Sooners picked up a pair of top-10 victories over then-No. 7 Stanford in a four-game series last weekend. Oklahoma comes to Waco off a 12-2 win over Oral Roberts.

“They’re scrappy, they’re a good team,” said Baylor infielder Kolby Branch. “But we’re ready to play, ready to take it to them. ...That’d mean a lot (to take the series), especially vs. a good team like Oklahoma. Good to get out there and take a win, take a series. It would mean a lot to this team and give us a lot of momentum going forward.”

Offensively, the Bears flipped a switch, raising the team batting average by 30 points in the last 13 games. In Big 12 play, Baylor is hitting .292, the fourth-best mark in the conference and has 13 double-digit hit totals this season, including nine of the last 13.

Utility player Cole Posey is on a tear at the plate, extending his team-leading hit streak to 13 games while hitting .429 during that stretch. Three other Bears are also hitting over .300 in outfielder Hunter Simmons, third baseman Hunter Teplanszky, who’s on a 17-game on base streak, and Branch, who has reached base in 28 of Baylor’s 29 games this year.

First baseman Johns Ceccoli bashed his team-leading fifth homer on Tuesday night and is right behind the top four with a .286 average. Thompson noted that shuffling around the lineup has provided the Bears with new opportunities.

“It’ll constantly juggle and I don’t know exactly what I will be doing this weekend for a lineup but we have some guys who have stepped up offensively,” Thompson said. “We need to try and get Kolby as many opportunities as we can with runners in scoring position. Sometimes he doesn’t get those in the leadoff spot. On the other hand, he’s been getting on base and scoring runs and so I don’t want to give up him scoring either. So it’s kind of a juggling match.”

But as the offense has begun trending up, Baylor’s pitching has taken a downturn. The Bears have pieced together solid performances during midweek games but have struggled on the road, giving up 85 hits, 69 runs, 41 walks against Oklahoma State and Kansas.

“It’s been interesting how well we’ve playing on the midweeks,” said fourth-year righty Anderson Needham. “Even Coach Thompson said, ‘Let’s just pretend like we’re playing on Tuesday going into a weekend series.’ I mean, we’re comfortable at home.”

Blake Helton (0-3, 7.96 ERA) is back at the top of the rotation following a three-inning start on Sunday against KU. Mason Marriott (1-4, 8.90 ERA) will have the ball on Friday and Will Rigney (2-1, 3.97) will start the finale. Thompson said the short rest between starts shouldn’t be an issue given the length of the previous outings, but that throwing Helton in the opener would keep Marriott and Rigney on a normal schedule.

“We’re in good shape there just because our guys did not go too far pitch-wise last week,” Thompson said. “One of the things that always happens when you’re dealing with a pitching staff is if a guy gets extended one week, very rarely does he come back the next week and pitch that well and be able to do that again. So these guys were not extended.”

Out the bullpen, Baylor has seen reliable performance from several guys. Needham, Adam Muirhead, Hambleton Oliver and Cole Stasio each have 12 appearances. Needham and Brett Garcia lead the staff with eight scoreless relief outings. Meanwhile, Garcia, Gabe Craig and Grant Golomb have held opposing hitters to under a .230 batting average.

“I think it’s just each guy being ready for the opportunity they’re given,” Needham said.

Bear Facts: Baylor vs. Oklahoma Confirmed Pitching Matchups

Thursday: BU RHP Blake Helton (0-3, 7.96 ERA) vs. OU RHP Braxton Douthit (4-1, 3.26 ERA)

Friday: BU RHP Mason Marriott (1-4, 8.90 ERA) vs. OU LHP James Hitt (1-0, 4.88 ERA)

Saturday: BU RHP Will Rigney (2-1, 3.97 ERA) vs. OU RHP Will Carsten (1-1, 5.21 ERA)

Around the league

Ten of 11 Big 12 series have been won by the home team so far this season, with the exception being No. 24 West Virginia’s two wins over Kansas State last weekend. The Mountaineers remain on the road to take on Kansas, the only series to remain on a Friday to Sunday schedule.

No. 16 Oklahoma State travels to Fort Worth to face TCU following a series win over No. 21 Texas. The Horned Frogs gave up two-of-three to No. 22 Texas Tech in Lubbock.

The Red Raiders take a break from Big 12 play with a series against North Dakota State while the Longhorns host K-State for three in Austin.