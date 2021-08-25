Baylor hosts potent Nebraska in home soccer opener

The Baylor soccer team has already shown it’s capable of developing a productive offense.
The Bears will likely need considerable scoring punch in their home opener at 7 p.m. Thursday at Betty Lou Mays Field to match a Nebraska squad that’s averaged four goals in its first two regular season games.
“They’re scoring goals like they’re going out of style,” said Baylor coach Paul Jobson. “They’re scoring like crazy and they haven’t given up any. They’re physical, athletic, and it’s always a great match between us.”
After opening the season with a 1-0 loss at Minnesota last Thursday, the Bears showed their scoring potential in Sunday’s 4-0 win over North Dakota State as Maddie Algya, Taylor Moon, Ally Henderson-Ashkinos and Gabby Mueller scored goals.
“It’s great because we know other teams are scouting us, trying to figure out who to shut down,” Jobson said. “Hopefully they’re worried about more than just one or two players. I think there are some others that haven’t scored yet that we’re going to see put the ball in the back of the net too.”
However, Nebraska doubled Baylor’s scoring production in its 8-0 exhibition win over North Dakota State on Aug. 13. Following a 3-0 regular-season opening win over Western Illinois, the Cornhuskers romped to a 5-0 win over Missouri on Sunday.
Reagan Rabbe has scored three goals in the first two games while Eleanor Dale has collected a pair of goals.
The Cornhuskers’ dynamic offense will be a major test for all-Big 12 goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt, who has collected six saves in the first two games.
“Fortunately for Jen, our back line does such a good job that she doesn’t have to do a lot,” Jobson said. “But when she’s called upon it’s really a big save. The types of saves she made on the weekend, she’s always ready, always alert. She’s a great leader.”
After facing the Cornhuskers, the Bears will host SMU at 7 p.m. Sunday.