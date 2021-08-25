Baylor hosts potent Nebraska in home soccer opener

The Baylor soccer team has already shown it’s capable of developing a productive offense.

The Bears will likely need considerable scoring punch in their home opener at 7 p.m. Thursday at Betty Lou Mays Field to match a Nebraska squad that’s averaged four goals in its first two regular season games.

“They’re scoring goals like they’re going out of style,” said Baylor coach Paul Jobson. “They’re scoring like crazy and they haven’t given up any. They’re physical, athletic, and it’s always a great match between us.”

After opening the season with a 1-0 loss at Minnesota last Thursday, the Bears showed their scoring potential in Sunday’s 4-0 win over North Dakota State as Maddie Algya, Taylor Moon, Ally Henderson-Ashkinos and Gabby Mueller scored goals.

“It’s great because we know other teams are scouting us, trying to figure out who to shut down,” Jobson said. “Hopefully they’re worried about more than just one or two players. I think there are some others that haven’t scored yet that we’re going to see put the ball in the back of the net too.”