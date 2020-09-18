Baylor-Houston game postponed after Bears fall short of COVID-19 thresholds

However, Baylor and Houston will honor a home-and-home agreement for games in Waco and Houston in future years on dates that have yet to be determined.

“We are grateful for the support and understanding of the University of Houston, athletic director Chris Pezman, and Chancellor (Renu) Khator,” Rhoades said. “We look forward to a future home-and-home matchup.”

Now Baylor will attempt to kick off the season against Kansas in the Big 12 opener Sept. 26 at 6:30 p.m. at McLane Stadium.

“We’re heartbroken from this postponement,” said Baylor coach Dave Aranda. “While we’ve been eager to play football this fall, we have all made a commitment to only do so with the highest level of safety and care for our student-athletes. We are disappointed for our team, staff, and our fans, but look forward with great anticipation to renewing this rivalry in the future.”

Rhoades said a position group on the Baylor squad that didn’t meet the Big 12’s minimum of available players was due to both positive COVID-19 testing and contact tracing.

Big 12 COVID-19 rules require a minimum of 53 available players, including at least seven offensive linemen, four interior defensive linemen and one quarterback.