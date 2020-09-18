Baylor-Houston game postponed after Bears fall short of COVID-19 thresholds

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Baylor’s first football game against Houston in 25 years was postponed indefinitely Friday afternoon after a position group on the Bears’ squad didn’t meet Big 12 COVID-19 thresholds to play.

The game was scheduled Saturday at 11 a.m. at McLane Stadium.

It marked the second straight weekend that the Bears have been unable to play. The Sept. 12 game at McLane Stadium was canceled after a reported 38 Louisiana Tech players tested positive for COVID-19.

“The loss of this game is a devastating blow, but in the interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes, we believe we made the necessary decision,” said Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades. “We are incredibly disappointed with the continued delay to the start of our season, and empathize with our student-athletes, fans, coaches, and administrative staff.”

Houston athletic director Chris Pezman said it would be “difficult at best” to find a way to reschedule the game this season. Baylor and Houston open dates don’t fall on the same weekends.

“COVID giveth, COVID taketh away,” Pezman said.

However, Baylor and Houston will honor a home-and-home agreement for games in Waco and Houston in future years on dates that have yet to be determined.