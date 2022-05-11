Baylor in must-win situation at Big 12 softball tournament

During many previous seasons, Baylor has gone into the Big 12 Tournament will little pressure to win the championship. Polishing a strong resume was the main goal.

This time, the Bears have to win or forget about reaching the NCAA Tournament.

The Bears stand at No. 61 in college softball RPI heading into Thursday’s first-round Big 12 Tournament game against Iowa State at noon at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

“The RPI is not good,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “When you pick 64 teams and have that many automatic qualifiers, we’re not going to get in on RPI without doing something very special in the tournament.”

If the fifth-seeded Bears (28-23, 6-12) beat fourth-seeded Iowa State (27-26, 6-12), they’ll advance to Friday’s 1 p.m. semifinals against No. 1 Oklahoma, the defending national champion.

With a 48-1 record, this might be the best team Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso has put on the field, which is saying something since the Sooners have won five national championships since 2000.

The Sooners swept Baylor in their three-game Big 12-opening series in Norman on March 25-27. But after Oklahoma run-ruled Baylor in the first two games, Dariana Orme was on the verge of handing the Sooners their first loss of the year in the third game before Tiare Jennings blasted a three-run homer in the seventh to pull out a 3-1 win.

“That Sunday game, we were one out from beating that team,” said Baylor centerfielder McKenzie Wilson. “So the name across the chest isn’t intimidating any of us. I always say, we lace up our cleats the same. We wake up and prepare for game day just about the same. So the only thing that’s different is, yeah, OK, they’re Oklahoma. And they might have a small little No. 1 by their name, but that’s it.”

But before the Bears can think about upsetting the Sooners, they have to beat the Cyclones in the single-elimination tournament.

After Orme threw a four-hitter in Baylor’s 1-0 series-opening win on April 29, the Cyclones bounced back with a pair of 6-1 wins in the last two games at Getterman Stadium. So obviously, Baylor will have extra motivation to beat the Cyclones.

“We lost the series on Senior Day,” Wilson said. “I’m not a senior, but I know that playing your last series game at Getterman, it kind of stings a little bit. So we’re kind of going out for revenge this game, first game out.”

Moore said he’s leaning toward starting Aliyah Binford (9-6, 2.66 ERA) against the Cyclones. She delivered a strong outing in Baylor’s 17-3 blowout of Texas last Saturday, scattering six hits and a walk in seven innings.

Saya Swain (8-4, 4.55 ERA) threw well for the Cyclones in the series against Baylor.

“We really feel Aliyah is on her game right now, and she’s pitching with the most confidence,” Moore said. “Dari is certainly capable of doing what she did against them, and giving us a chance to win. But right now we feel Aliyah is the best matchup.”

After scoring just three runs in three games against Iowa State, the Bears swung the bats much better against the Longhorns. Baylor’s 17 runs were the most ever scored against Texas.

“We showed we’re capable of doing what we did earlier in the season against Texas on Saturday,” Moore said. “We’re a team that builds off momentum, so I think it’s key if we can get something going early we can continue to do well.”

In Thursday’s other games, second-seeded Oklahoma State faces No. 7 Kansas at 3 p.m., and No. 3 Texas faces No. 6 Texas Tech at 6 p.m.

BEAR FACTS – Baylor centerfielder McKenzie Wilson was named first-team all-Big 12, while pitcher Dariana Orme and pitcher-shortstop Aliyah Binford were second-team picks. Infielder-outfielder Kaci West and outfielder Taylor Strain made the all-freshman team.

Oklahoma dominated the awards as Jocelyn Alo was named player of the year for the second straight time, while Jordy Bahl earned co-pitcher of the year with Oklahoma State’s Kelly Maxwell. Bahl also earned freshman of the year, Oklahoma shortstop Grace Lyons was named defensive player of the year, and Patty Gasso was named coach of the year.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.