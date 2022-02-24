Baylor-Kansas rivalry draw's nation's attention

ESPN College GameDay only makes house calls when the game warrants the attention.
So it’s no surprise Saturday’s 10 a.m. broadcast is back at the Ferrell Center for the second time in three years for what has become the Big 12’s most high-profile rivalry.
With its five national championships, Kansas brings old-school tradition against Baylor’s new-wave rise to prominence on the heels of its first national championship in 2021.
To say this rivalry has come a long way to reach this point is a major understatement.
When Bill Self became Kansas’ coach in 2003, the Jayhawks were already a longtime national power. Self has maintained the tradition, winning the 2008 national title and capturing 15 Big 12 titles.
When Scott Drew took over at Baylor in 2003, the program had sunk to an all-time low following Carlton Dotson’s murder of former teammate Patrick Dennehy. Most coaches wouldn’t have touched the job. People would have laughed at the thought that the Bears would become a national power one day.
Yet by 2008, Drew guided Baylor to its first NCAA tournament since 1988. He has since led the Bears to eight more NCAA tournament berths, including a pair of Sweet 16’s, a pair of Elite Eight’s, and last year’s national championship.
Since the Big 12’s inception, no other school besides Baylor and Kansas has won a national title.
As Drew’s program has risen, the Baylor-Kansas rivalry has taken on much more significance.
When the Bears played Kansas for the first time in Lawrence in the Big 12 era in 1998, the result was predictable: a 94-47 blowout by the Jayhawks.
It took Drew six years to beat the Jayhawks, recording a 71-64 decision in Oklahoma City in the 2009 Big 12 tournament. It took Drew 17 years to finally beat the Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse, a 67-55 win on Jan. 11, 2020 that featured a 22-point outburst by Jared Butler.
Drew’s all-time record against the Jayhawks is 6-27. But beginning with an 80-64 blowout of the Jayhawks in 2018 at the Ferrell Center, the Bears have won three of the last eight meetings in the series.
That doesn't mean they've all been great finishes. Baylor’s last game against Kansas on Feb. 5 in Lawrence was by far its worst of the season as the Jayhawks stormed to an 83-59 win behind an 18-point, 10-rebound performance by Christian Braun.
The Jayhawks head into Saturday’s 7 p.m. game in the driver's seat with a 12-2 Big 12 record, standing 1½ games ahead of second-place Baylor and Texas Tech, both at 11-4. Even if the Bears beat the Jayhawks, they’ll need some help in the final week of the regular season to repeat as champions.
But for Baylor to even be in this position has taken some remarkable game-to-game adjustments by Drew and his staff due to a flood of injuries. The most important part of Drew’s days is prior to tipoff when he checks with trainer Dave Snyder to see who’s available to play.
Five of the top eight players in Baylor’s rotation have missed games with injuries this season, including high-energy forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, who is out for the season following a major knee injury two weeks ago against Texas.
Drew won't have a full squad, but a full house will be on hand Saturday night for another big Baylor-Kansas game. And the whole country will be watching.