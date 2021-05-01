Baylor-Kansas softball suspended in 7th

With Baylor one out away from completing a 6-5 win over Kansas, a deluge hit Getterman Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

With heavy rain continuing throughout the night, the game was suspended until 11 a.m. Sunday. The finale of the three-game series will follow.

After opening the series with Friday night’s 7-1 win, the Lady Bears took a 6-2 lead into the seventh behind homers by Lou Gilbert and Taylor Ellis.

Baylor starting pitcher Sidney Holman-Mansell had limited Kansas to three hits in six innings. All three hits were by Morgyn Wynne, including solo homers in the fourth and sixth innings.

But Holman-Mansell walked Cheyenne Hornbuckle to open the seventh before Madison Hirsch doubled. Lyric Moore ripped a two-run double to the right-field alley to cut Baylor’s lead to 6-4.

Holman-Mansell retired the next two batters with Moore scoring on Brittany Jackson’s ground out to cut Baylor’s lead to 6-5.

Macy Omli then singled and moved to second on Holman-Mansell’s wild pitch when the ball slipped out of her hand as the rain started falling.

With a 1-0 count on Wynne, Baylor ace Gia Rodoni stepped in to relieve. But heavy rain at that point forced the game to be suspended until Sunday.