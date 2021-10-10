Baylor, Kansas State play scoreless tie

MANHATTAN, Kan. -- Despite a 21-8 shot advantage, the No. 23 Baylor soccer team tied Kansas State, 0-0, Sunday in double overtime.
Taylor Moon took eight shots and Mackenzie Anthony attempted six, but couldn't get any into the goal against Alaina Werremeyer, who finished with 13 saves for the Wildcats (6-6-2). Baylor goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt collected two saves.
Baylor (7-3-4) started the road trip with a 2-1 loss to Kansas on Thursday in Lawrence. The Bears will return home to play Texas on Friday at 7 p.m. at Betty Lou Mays Field.
