 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baylor, Kansas State play scoreless tie
0 comments

Baylor, Kansas State play scoreless tie

{{featured_button_text}}

MANHATTAN, Kan. -- Despite a 21-8 shot advantage, the No. 23 Baylor soccer team tied Kansas State, 0-0, Sunday in double overtime.

Taylor Moon took eight shots and Mackenzie Anthony attempted six, but couldn't get any into the goal against Alaina Werremeyer, who finished with 13 saves for the Wildcats (6-6-2). Baylor goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt collected two saves.

Baylor (7-3-4) started the road trip with a 2-1 loss to Kansas on Thursday in Lawrence. The Bears will return home to play Texas on Friday at 7 p.m. at Betty Lou Mays Field.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Atlanta Falcons prepare for NFL London game against the New York Jets

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert