Baylor, Kansas tied for Big 12 lead heading into final weekend

Baylor and Kansas will head into the final game of the regular season tied for the Big 12 men's basketball lead following the Jayhawks' 72-68 win over TCU on Thursday night in Lawrence.

The Bears host Iowa State at 5 p.m. Saturday while the Jayhawks host Texas at 3 p.m. Both Baylor and Kansas are 13-4 in Big 12 play.

If both teams win, the Jayhawks would earn the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 tournament, which begins Wednesday in Kansas City.

The Bears and Jayhawks split their two head-to-head games. But Kansas would win the tiebreaker since it split games against No. 3 Texas Tech while Baylor lost twice to the Red Raiders.