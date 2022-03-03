 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor, Kansas tied for Big 12 lead heading into final weekend

  0

Baylor and Kansas will head into the final game of the regular season tied for the Big 12 men's basketball lead following the Jayhawks' 72-68 win over TCU on Thursday night in Lawrence.

The Bears host Iowa State at 5 p.m. Saturday while the Jayhawks host Texas at 3 p.m. Both Baylor and Kansas are 13-4 in Big 12 play.

If both teams win, the Jayhawks would earn the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 tournament, which begins Wednesday in Kansas City.

The Bears and Jayhawks split their two head-to-head games. But Kansas would win the tiebreaker since it split games against No. 3 Texas Tech while Baylor lost twice to the Red Raiders.

