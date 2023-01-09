Baylor kicker Rauschenberg in transfer portal

Rauschenberg has been Baylor's kickoff specialist for the last four seasons, but has a fifth year of eligibility remaining since 2020 didn't count against eligibility due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The transfer portal has been busy during the last few days as former Miami cornerback Isaiah Dunson announced that he's transferring to Baylor. Three former Baylor players announced their destinations with defensive backs Lorando Johnson and Al Walcott transferring to Arkansas and wide receiver Seth Jones transferring to USF.