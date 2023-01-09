 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor kicker Rauschenberg in transfer portal

Baylor kickoff specialist Noah Rauschenberg announced that he's entering the transfer portal.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Baylor kicker Noah Rauschenberg announced Monday that he's entering the NCAA transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

Rauschenberg has been Baylor's kickoff specialist for the last four seasons, but has a fifth year of eligibility remaining since 2020 didn't count against eligibility due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The transfer portal has been busy during the last few days as former Miami cornerback Isaiah Dunson announced that he's transferring to Baylor. Three former Baylor players announced their destinations with defensive backs Lorando Johnson and Al Walcott transferring to Arkansas and wide receiver Seth Jones transferring to USF.

