Baylor knows it needs more forward progress on O-line

Statistics for offensive linemen aren’t especially prevalent. Some teams will keep track of how many knockdown or pancake blocks a lineman administers, or how many sacks a particular member of the line might surrender. But the main way a coaching staff typically evaluates the line is through a 100-point grading system.
If Baylor’s season-long grades were revealed, it probably wouldn’t resemble a report card that a parent would stick to the refrigerator. Call it a lack-of-progress report, because it’s fair to wonder if Baylor’s line has made any progress at all.
In fact, that very question was posed to BU head coach Dave Aranda this week: Has the line made noticeable progress this season?
“I would have said yes prior to the game we just played (against Oklahoma),” Aranda said. “It was disappointing our inability to run the ball. I thought protection-wise there were some positives. There were a few times where we were late on guys or guys were taking the cadence and hitting it right. But I thought outside of that and we were struggling to run it, and we knew we were going to throw it and they were coming with their stuff, we were able to get in front of them to give Charlie (Brewer) a chance.
“But with running the ball, I would have said prior to this since everyone had been together and we were able to work with more of a cohesive fashion that there was some improvement. I felt we took a step back running the ball on Saturday.”
Even for a team that has mostly collided flat-faced into a brick wall when it comes to its running game, the loss to Oklahoma proved particularly troublesome. Baylor mustered a piddly 25 rushing yards on 26 carries, an average of 0.96 yards per attempt. That’s not just an indictment of the running backs, but of the blocking up front, too.
On the season, Baylor has averaged 92.9 rushing yards as a team, which ranks 122nd nationally among the 127 FBS teams that have played in 2020.
And yet the Bears believe they’re not that far away from being able to run the ball effectively.
“We go back and watch film,” said redshirt freshman running back Jonah White, who carried three times for 18 yards while making nine catches for 63 yards against the Sooners. “Every time we look up, we’re just like, ‘Man, just that one second or that one little bitty step right there could have made a big difference.’ We see it and the coaches see it. We’re just going to execute and try to get through this weekend.”
Of course, it’s not just the running game that has struggled. When Brewer drops back to pass, Baylor’s line has offered about as much protection as a flimsy windbreaker in a hurricane. The line has yielded 27 sacks on the year, which is tied for 112th nationally. Brewer has sometimes held onto the ball too long, but the line is giving him precious little time to survey the field.
Injuries and COVID-19 issues haven’t helped foster much progress. It’s been a bit of a revolving door on Baylor’s offensive line this season. None of the five starting line positions has seen the same starter play all eight of Baylor’s games. The fact that left tackle Connor Galvin, left guard Khalil Keith, center Jason Moore, right guard Jake Burton and right tackle Blake Bedier have started each of Baylor’s past two games at the same spot represents a small semblance of continuity.
Aranda said that Baylor needs to build up its strength and its depth on the O-line for 2021. The two-deep reads like a soprano is singing it, because it’s not that deep. Aranda noted that several of the Bears’ linemen are starting at one spot, while also serving as a backup at another. He hopes that by next season, the competition is fiercer all across the line.
“You’d like to have it to where I’m playing here and I’m backed up by a guy that’s challenging my butt every day,” Aranda said. “So, I’ve got to be on it, because he’s breathing down my neck. And then down the line with the other four spots, the same thing. So, we’ve got to build it to that. And I think, another year in that system, understanding kind of the what-ifs and understanding the also/ands, I think, are really key there, because that’s such a big piece — that’s the glue, really — I think we’ll be better.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!