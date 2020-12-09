Baylor knows it needs more forward progress on O-line

Statistics for offensive linemen aren’t especially prevalent. Some teams will keep track of how many knockdown or pancake blocks a lineman administers, or how many sacks a particular member of the line might surrender. But the main way a coaching staff typically evaluates the line is through a 100-point grading system.

If Baylor’s season-long grades were revealed, it probably wouldn’t resemble a report card that a parent would stick to the refrigerator. Call it a lack-of-progress report, because it’s fair to wonder if Baylor’s line has made any progress at all.

In fact, that very question was posed to BU head coach Dave Aranda this week: Has the line made noticeable progress this season?

“I would have said yes prior to the game we just played (against Oklahoma),” Aranda said. “It was disappointing our inability to run the ball. I thought protection-wise there were some positives. There were a few times where we were late on guys or guys were taking the cadence and hitting it right. But I thought outside of that and we were struggling to run it, and we knew we were going to throw it and they were coming with their stuff, we were able to get in front of them to give Charlie (Brewer) a chance.