STORRS, Conn. — A little over 48 hours after elevating to one of their highest highs of the season with a comeback win over Alabama, Baylor must start its climb all over again.

Now it has to tangle with Connecticut.

Beating UConn in Storrs is never easy, even in the best of times. So, will the Bears try to ride the high of the win over the Crimson Tide into this second-round NCAA tournament clash, or will they attempt to descend from the mountain and refocus for the rigorous task of trying to topple the Huskies?

Maybe a little of both, said senior forward Caitlin Bickle.

“I don’t think it’s either coming down or staying on it, I think it’s keeping the energy we had in the second half,” Bickle said. “I think our energy after a terrible first half was really good. I think our maturity of saying, ‘Hey, not getting down on one another, let’s do this better, let’s do that better,’ admitting to what we were awful at and being able to come out in the second half and carry that energy of, we’re going to win this, we’re never out of this game. That’s the energy we need to carry into UConn. That’s the confidence we need to come in with.”

The Bears (20-12) certainly found another gear in the second half of that 78-74 first-round win over Alabama. They effectively kept the ball popping around the perimeter — “We moved it from side to side and got paint touches,” explained head coach Nicki Collen — and took advantage of their open looks by finally starting to knock down some 3-pointers. They hit 14 of them in the win, a program record for an NCAA tournament game.

“I felt like we had so many hot hands,” said senior point guard Jaden Owens, who dished out eight assists. “One thing about them, they made my job very easy, and hey, I’m happy.”

Baylor, which trailed 22-4 at the end of the first quarter, elevated its energy on defense and on the backboards as the game progressed. The Bears made it a mission to win the battle of the boards in this one, and they did that — just barely, outrebounding Alabama, 29-28.

Defensively, the Bears were mostly resigned to let Alabama guard Brittany Davis (33 points) get her buckets, knowing she was going to be tough to stop no matter who was defending her. Instead, they tried to clamp down on Aaliyah Nye and Hannah Barber with what BU freshman Bella Fontleroy labeled “in-your-shorts defense.” It proved effective, as Nye and Barber combined to hit just 4 of 12 shots for 12 points.

Over the last couple of games, Baylor’s 5-6 junior guard Sarah Andrews has gone beast mode as a shotblocker. She swatted away four shots against Alabama, including a rejection of 6-4 center Jada Rice, after picking up two blocks in the Bears’ Big 12 tournament loss to Iowa State.

“That girl’s been going crazy,” Owens said. “Sarah’s what? Five-six? Five-seven? But the way she rises up, that’s Brittney Griner.”

Collen said that it’s kind of like Andrews has found the last piece of the puzzle when it comes to her recent shotblocking surge.

“I think she’s kind of figuring it out herself, to be honest,” Collen said. “She’s just running people down from behind, waiting for them to go up, and blocking it when it gets exposed. … Usually when you see guards that get a lot of blocks, especially smaller guards, they’re usually strips. You’re stripping them on the way up, not timin it up on the top. But I just think it’s something she’s figured out she can do.”

Asked in Baylor’s locker room if she was going to go for another four blocks against UConn, Andrews smirked and said, “I may even try to dunk for y’all.”

Even if Andrews can turn back or shot or two, Baylor will have a major chore defensively. UConn’s lineup features talent and size few teams can match, even without All-American Paige Bueckers, who tore her ACL before the season began. Junior forward Aaliyah Edwards went off for 28 points on 13-of-15 shooting in the Huskies’ 95-52 opening-round win over Vermont. Edwards is playing probably the best ball of her career.

“I think there’s way more that she can do,” said UConn coach Geno Auriemma. “There’s a lot further that she can go. And time will tell. But the progress that she’s made … that’s just a testament to her and her hard work.”

Collen said that her team can’t match UConn’s size, which includes the 6-3 Edwards and 6-5 Dorka Johasz in the frontcourt. So, that means Baylor will have to rely on its speed and its execution. It means the Bears will need to be first to the floor, to grab the majority of the loose balls and make the most hustle plays.

“We’re going to have to really use our guards to be scrappy and run down the long stuff,” Collen said.

Said freshman Bella Fontleroy, “The big focus for us is most likely going to be matching their intensity the whole game and playing 40 full minutes with them, minute for minute, shot for shot.”

This will mark the first meeting between Baylor and UConn since a hotly contested 69-67 win by the Huskies in the 2021 Elite Eight in San Antonio. Only Bickle and Andrews remain from that BU team. Even the head coach is different, as that game was Kim Mulkey’s last one at Baylor.

“It’s so different, because we’re such different teams,” said Bickle, when asked if that 2021 clash provides any motivation for this one. “They have a couple that were there then, we have a couple, but we’re such different teams, especially our team. A new head coach, we have so many different girls who maybe watched that game on different teams or they were in high school, but there’s such different girls on our team.

“So, it’s just making sure we do what we’re supposed to do and making sure we’re locked in on what they do best, so we can make it hard for them to do what they do best.”