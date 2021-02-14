Baylor Lady Bears' defense freezes Texas, 60-35

With the win and West Virginia’s loss to Oklahoma on Saturday, Baylor (16-2, 11-1 Big 12) now has 1.5 game lead in the conference standings. The Lady Bears are in pursuit of their 11th consecutive Big 12 championship.

Baylor took control of the game in the second quarter as the Lady Bears’ stifling defense held Texas to 23.5% shooting in the period. Baylor extended a four-point lead after the first quarter to as many as 18 in the second.

The Longhorns failed to make a field goal for the first four minutes of the second quarter. Then, when Texas guard Audrey Warren ended the drought by putting back an offensive rebound, Baylor responded by getting hot on the offensive end.

Carrington nailed 3-pointers from the left wing on back-to-back trips down the floor, extending the Lady Bears’ run in the second quarter to 13-3 and their lead to 25-11.

Egbo and Smith followed by each knocking down jump shots in the 15-foot range, making it a 17-3 surge. Both baskets came on assists by Richards, who had eight of those at that point.