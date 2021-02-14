Baylor Lady Bears' defense freezes Texas, 60-35

On a frozen day outside in Central Texas, the Baylor Lady Bears made sure Texas never warmed up inside in the Ferrell Center.
Both the Longhorns and Lady Bears played intense defense, but Baylor especially clamped down on its guests on the way to a 60-35 victory on Sunday afternoon.
The seventh-ranked Lady Bears got the offense they needed from their inside-outside combination. Baylor junior forward NaLyssa Smith scored a game-high 14 points with eight rebounds and fellow junior Queen Egbo had a double-double with 11 points and 12 boards. Lady Bears senior guard Moon Ursin had 11 points and 12 rebounds and graduate transfer DiJonai Carrington added 13 points.
Texas (14-6, 8-5) needed a rally to claw back into the game in the third quarter. Instead, the Lady Bears flustered the Horns into 2-of-14 shooting from the field and just six points in the quarter. Through the third, Baylor had held the Horns to three of their four lowest scoring quarters of the season.
One big reason that the Horns could never find their offensive rhythm was that the Lady Bears held star center Charli Collier to two points as she fouled out after playing 29 minutes.
Baylor coach Kim Mulkey had a simple explanation for Baylor's limiting of Collier.
"We put NaLyssa Smith on her," Mulkey said.
With the win and West Virginia’s loss to Oklahoma on Saturday, Baylor (16-2, 11-1 Big 12) now has 1.5 game lead in the conference standings. The Lady Bears are in pursuit of their 11th consecutive Big 12 championship.
Baylor took control of the game in the second quarter as the Lady Bears’ stifling defense held Texas to 23.5% shooting in the period. Baylor extended a four-point lead after the first quarter to as many as 18 in the second.
The Longhorns failed to make a field goal for the first four minutes of the second quarter. Then, when Texas guard Audrey Warren ended the drought by putting back an offensive rebound, Baylor responded by getting hot on the offensive end.
Carrington nailed 3-pointers from the left wing on back-to-back trips down the floor, extending the Lady Bears’ run in the second quarter to 13-3 and their lead to 25-11.
Egbo and Smith followed by each knocking down jump shots in the 15-foot range, making it a 17-3 surge. Both baskets came on assists by Richards, who had eight of those at that point.
"We just needed to hit some shots," Mulkey said. "We make fun of ourselves sometimes in timeouts. It’s like, 'What do y’all want to run because we can’t seem to score the ball? Are you that tired? What do you want to run?' So we just laugh about it. We hit enough big shots. We hit enough buckets. We got enough rebounds. We controlled the basketball game and that’s all that matters."
Smith went to the halftime locker room with a game-high 10 points while Ursin and Carrington each had nine as the Lady Bears staked a 33-17 lead.
Making matters worse for the Horns was that Collier had three fouls and just two points at the break.
BEAR FACTS: Baylor wore white uniforms with pink numbers, letters and trim as part of the “Play 4 Kay” game. “Play 4 Kay” is a national campaign to raise money for cancer research through the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. … Baylor limited attendance to the teams’ pass lists and encouraged fans that qualified for its pass list to watch the game at home on ESPN2 due to icy road condition on Sunday in Waco.