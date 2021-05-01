Baylor Lady Bears freshman Hannah Gusters enters transfer portal

Freshman post Hannah Gusters has entered the transfer portal, Baylor confirmed on Saturday morning.

Gusters retweeted a tweet that announced her decision to enter the transfer portal on Friday and the action was widely reported on social media.

As a freshman, the 6-foot-5 post averaged 4.9 points and two rebounds. She played 10.2 minutes per game, the second lowest playing time on the team.

Gusters was the 16th-ranked player in the nation and the second-ranked post as a high school senior at Irving MacArthur High School. She was teammates her senior year with fellow Baylor freshman Sarah Andrews.