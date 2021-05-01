 Skip to main content
Baylor Lady Bears freshman Hannah Gusters enters transfer portal
Central Arkansas Baylor Basketball (copy)

Baylor center Hannah Gusters, left, shoots over Central Arkansas forward Hannah Langhi, right, in the season opener in November. 

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Freshman post Hannah Gusters has entered the transfer portal, Baylor confirmed on Saturday morning.

Gusters retweeted a tweet that announced her decision to enter the transfer portal on Friday and the action was widely reported on social media.

As a freshman, the 6-foot-5 post averaged 4.9 points and two rebounds. She played 10.2 minutes per game, the second lowest playing time on the team.

Gusters was the 16th-ranked player in the nation and the second-ranked post as a high school senior at Irving MacArthur High School. She was teammates her senior year with fellow Baylor freshman Sarah Andrews.

