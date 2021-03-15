Baylor Lady Bears grab No. 2 NCAA seed

For the past few years, earning one of the top 16 seeds would give a team home games in the tournament’s first two rounds, but that’s not the case this year. Every game will be played in the San Antonio area because of the pandemic, with the last four rounds tipping off at the Alamodome.

This could be one of the most wide-open tournaments, with a dozen teams capable of winning the title. There were five different No. 1 teams in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll this year, including the Huskies, who finished the season at No. 1.

The national semifinals take place on April 2, and the championship game will be held April 4.

Tennessee continued its streak of making the NCAA Tournament all 39 years. Joining High Point as NCAA rookies are Stony Brook, Utah Valley and Bradley.

Notre Dame’s run of 24 straight NCAA appearances came to an end. The Irish were one of the first four teams out of the tournament.

Even without Notre Dame, the ACC is well represented with eight teams in the field. The SEC and the Big Ten each had seven schools earn bids. The Pac-12 had six. The Big 12 had five.