Baylor Lady Bears home game versus WVU postponed
Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith sets up a play as Texas forward Charli Collier defends in the first half of the Lady Bears victory on Sunday. 

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

The Baylor women's basketball team's home game versus West Virginia scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed, the Big 12 announced at about 12:30 on Tuesday afternoon. 

The current icy weather in Texas prevented West Virginia from traveling to Waco for the game. 

The Lady Bears (16-2, 11-1 Big 12) are currently leading the conference by 1.5 games in front of West Virginia and Oklahoma State in a tie for second place.

Last week, the Big 12 rescheduled two games that were previously postponed because of Baylor's COVID-19 interruption. The Lady Bears will now play Kansas State on Feb. 27 at the Ferrell Center and travel to play Kansas on March 6. 

Baylor is pursuing its 11th consecutive Big 12 regular season championship. 

