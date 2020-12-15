Baylor Lady Bears hustle with 3 games before holiday break, face Southern on Wednesday

Baylor Lady Bears fans will get a three-pack of early Christmas presents this week.
After starting the season a few weeks later than normal because of the NCAA’s COVID-19 risk-mitigation changes, the Baylor women’s basketball team is squeezing in three nonconference games in four days.
The run will start as the Lady Bears host Southern at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the Ferrell Center.
Baylor is coming off a pair of convincing Big 12 wins — a 20-point triumph at West Virginia last week and a 46-point drubbing of Texas Tech on Monday night. It might seem anticlimactic to step out of conference play, but these games are valuable to Lady Bears coach Kim Mulkey.
“The Big 12 game is much more important than nonconference games,” Mulkey said. “However, we have four games this week. Three of the four are out of conference and we need to play as if we were playing a conference team because we’ve got a long way to grow. We need to come out again like we did (versus Texas Tech) and do some good things.”
Southern is winless so far this season and the Jaguars haven’t played in more than a week. However, in its last outing, Southern lost a four-point decision at Wichita State.
Seventh-ranked Baylor will be a decided favorite, but the Lady Bears still expect a battle in some regards.
“Let’s get ready for a Southern team that, if you’ll remember, they were very, very physical the last time we played them,” Mulkey said. “I think they’ll be physical again. I just want us to be a better basketball team every time we hit that floor.”
Baylor started hot this week as every player on the eligible roster scored at least four points against Texas Tech. NaLyssa Smith led the Lady Bears with 21. DiJonai Carrington (13), Trinity Oliver (10) and Hannah Gusters (10) all scored in double figures. Among the other highlights on the stat sheet, sophomore guard Jordyn Oliver had eight points and eight assists and freshman guard Sarah Andrews made her first two college 3-pointers.
“I want everybody to be confident,” Mulkey said. “Don’t be somebody you’re not. Don’t try to do what a teammate does. Do what you do to help us score buckets on the offensive end.”
BEAR FACTS
Mulkey said on Monday night that the team is anticipating an announcement from the NCAA that could allow all transfers to be immediately eligible. This would impact the Lady Bears as it would allow sophomore guard Jaden Owens, who transferred from UCLA in the spring, to join the rotation. “That adds a little bit to the equation these few games if she were to get eligible,” Mulkey said. “See what you have, see what she brings to the table.” Baylor’s other transfer, senior guard Kamaria McDaniel from Penn State, is going through rehab after having offseason knee surgery.
