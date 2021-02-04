Baylor Lady Bears knock out Kansas in second half for 83-50 victory

When the Baylor Lady Bears throw their knockout punch, not many teams in the Big 12 can absorb it.
Kansas, for example, battled with Baylor through the first two quarters. But then the No. 8 Lady Bears came with the haymaker.
Baylor used an 18-4 run in the third quarter to take control and cruised from there to an 83-50 victory over the Jayhawks on Thursday night at the Ferrell Center.
Late in the third, Lady Bears forward Caitlin Bickle came up with a steal and passed ahead to Moon Ursin for a transition layup. Less than a minute later, Bickle zipped a perfect post-to-post pass to NaLyssa Smith for an easy lay in.
Those two plays typified Baylor’s effort as it went from a nine-point halftime lead to a more comfortable 24-point margin.
“I wanted to see a better finish to the end of the half,” Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said. “We knew going in that Kansas wasn’t going to look at the scoreboard and stop playing. We didn’t finish the half like we need to to be a really good basketball team. … We came back in the third quarter and did what we should’ve been doing in the second quarter.”
At the end of the night, the stat sheet read like a normal day at the office for the Lady Bears, who are chasing their 11th consecutive Big 12 regular season championship. Baylor (13-2, 8-1 in conference) has a narrow lead over West Virginia (14-2, 8-2) in second place in the Big 12 standings. But the Mountaineers lost to the Lady Bears in December in Morgantown and have to come to Waco on Feb. 17.
“I think we’re probably where we expect to be every year and that means leading the conference,” Mulkey said. “Nobody can tell you what COVID brings. Nobody could’ve told us that we were going to have the issues before the Iowa State game.”
Once again on Thursday, it was Smith and Ursin leading the way for Baylor. Smith finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Ursin had 16 points and nine boards.
Lady Bears guard DiJonai Carrington came off the bench to score 17 points, including 13 in the second half, with seven rebounds and four assists.
Carrington missed four games in January due to COVID-19 issues. But she came back to play a key role in Baylor’s win at Iowa State on Sunday. She scored 17 in that game as well.
“I think that while I was out I just tried to stay locked in with everything that was going on with the team,” Carrington said. “I stayed in contact, obviously, and continued to just watch film.”
Bickle, who also had an extended coronavirus layoff in January, contributed nine points, six rebounds and three assists in 15 minutes of action versus Kansas. That amplified Baylor’s stellar play in the post as starting center Queen Egbo finished with nine points and 11 rebounds. The Lady Bears scored 21 second-chance points and 36 points in the paint.
Bickle also nailed a 3-pointer at the buzzer at the end of the third quarter that put the Lady Bears in front, 63-38.
Baylor started the game by making five of its first seven shots and took a 10-2 lead when DiDi Richards hit a jumper with 6:53 remaining in the first quarter.
The Lady Bears extended their advantage to 18 early in the second quarter when Ursin tossed in a pair of free throws.
But Kansas (6-9, 2-7), having shaken off the early-game jitters, rallied back and won the final seven minutes of the first half.
Jayhawks guard Holly Kersgieter hit a jumper that cut Baylor’s lead back to single digits at 35-26 with 1:34 to go before the break. At that point, Kansas had outscored the Lady Bears 18-10 during a time when Baylor is accustomed to extending its lead.
The Jayhawks ended up scoring 20 points in the second quarter and winning the period by three. Although Baylor had dominated the start of the contest, Kansas fought back to make it a competitive battle into the third quarter.
Kersgieter led the Jayhawks with 14 points in the first half.
Smith looked unstoppable in moments leading up to intermission as she went to halftime with 10 points on 5-of-9 shooting.
“During quarantine and the time we did have off, I worked a lot on perimeter shots and ball handling and little things like that to expand my game,” Smith said. “I feel like when you bring a lot more to the table, it’s going to be harder to guard.
Ursin had a relatively cold-shooting first half as she went three of nine from the field, but still managed nine points.
The most uncharacteristic thing the Lady Bears did in the first 20 minutes was allow Kansas to shoot 45.5% on field goals in the first half, while Baylor made just 41.7%. But by the end of the night the Lady Bears had clamped down and limited the Jayhawks to 34.7% from the field.