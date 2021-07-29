Baylor Lady Bears, Maryland agree to two-year series

The Baylor women’s basketball program has agreed to a two-year, home-and-home series with Maryland, according to a release from Maryland.

The series will start this fall. Maryland and Baylor will play Nov. 21 at the XFINITY Center in College Park, Md. Then the Terrapins will travel to the Ferrell Center during the 2022-23 season.

The teams have played only once before. Maryland beat Baylor, 82-63, in the 2006 Sweet 16, on the way to the NCAA championship.

Baylor is coming off a 28-3 season and trip to the Elite Eight. The Lady Bears will be breaking in a new head coach in Nicki Collen after former coach Kim Mulkey departed for LSU.