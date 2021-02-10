Baylor Lady Bears' Nalyssa Smith too much for Tech, 82-50

LUBBOCK — Texas Tech had no answer for Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith.
Smith showed why she was the preseason Big 12 Player of the Year as she dominated the Lady Raiders and led Baylor to an 82-50 victory on Wednesday night at United Supermarkets Arena.
Smith scored 28 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and came up with two steals in 33 minutes of work. She maneuvered easily on the interior, leading the way as the Lady Bears scored 56 points in the paint.
And, oh by the way, the junior forward hit 1,000 points for her career with her initial basket of the contest.
“It feels good. Lots of practice, my teammates getting me the ball a lot,” Smith said. “I just went out there with confidence tonight and scored the ball.”
With that, seventh-ranked Baylor (15-2, 10-1) breezed to the road win and turns its attention to an important two-game homestand. The Lady Bears face Texas and No. 19 West Virginia in the next week at the Ferrell Center.
Baylor will meet Texas for the first time this season when the Longhorns visit at 4 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.
“The big thing from today, other than the win, is the opportunity to play a lot of people and rest kids because as you know we’ve got a very tough stretch ahead of us,” Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said.
The Lady Bears shook off a scary moment in the third quarter.
DiDi Richards took a hard fall after tumbling over Texas Tech’s Vivian Gray with 4:52 remaining in the third quarter. Richards, who had a Spinal Cord Injury Without Radiographic Abnormality (SCIWORA) during the preseason and suffered brief paralysis below the waist, remained on the floor for several minutes. She eventually sat up, then stood and walked off the court with the help of Baylor staff members.
Mulkey said the fall scared her at first glance, but it was quickly apparent that Richards had not suffered another spinal injury.
“I got (the rest of the team) in the huddle and I told them, ‘She’s all right. This is not the same injury,’” Mulkey said. “’She’s moving. She’s coherent. She’s talking.’ I said, ‘If anything comes of it, a bad headache and concussion.’ I said, ‘Now we’ve got to go play ball.’”
Richards went to the locker room for the remainder of the third quarter, but eventually made it back to the team’s bench in the fourth quarter.
“I just feel like it was a big relief, just seeing that she was ok,” Smith said. “Just seeing her smiling, walking regular, it’s just a big relief.”
Baylor was leading by 31 when Richards left the game and extended its advantage to 43 at one point later in the third quarter.
Texas Tech (9-11, 4-10) lost by 46 at the Ferrell Center in December. The Lady Raiders managed to whittle Wednesday’s margin of defeat down a bit by winning the fourth quarter, 23-16.
Baylor imposed its will in the first half, scoring 26 points in the paint and 15 second-chance points. The Lady Bears held Texas Tech to 21.7% shooting and outrebounded the Lady Raiders, 27-12.
Smith consistently got inside for easy baskets as she went to the break with a game-high 15 points, coming close to her season average in the first 20 minutes.
After Texas Tech took an early 3-2 lead, Baylor put together one of its haymaker runs, winning the final 6:30 of the period, 16-0. Lady Bears guard DiJonai Carrington came up with a steal and pushed ahead to Smith for a fast break layup. Richards scored in transition off a pass from Jordyn Oliver and Carrington nailed a 3-pointer with seven seconds remaining that capped the first quarter.
Smith posted a 3-point play midway through the second quarter that extended the Lady Bears’ lead to 16 points and they kept going from there. Richards finger-rolled in a put back at the first-half buzzer that gave Baylor a 39-17 advantage as the teams went to the halftime locker room.
“When you come out of the gates and you’re playing and everybody’s confident like that on the defensive end and listening to the scouting report, it allows you to do some things,” Mulkey said.
Carrington scored 12 points and joined Smith as the only Lady Bears in double digits. However, Baylor deployed all 11 players on its active roster and every Lady Bear logged at least eight minutes of action.
They teamed up to hold Texas Tech to 0-of-13 shooting from 3-point range.
“We take a lot of pride in our defense period,” Mulkey said. “Field goal percentage defense, if you look throughout the history of our program, we’ve won that award a lot with the NCAA. Whether it’s at the 3 or wherever it means a lot to us. I just thought we were very, very tuned in to what we were trying to do defensively when the game started.”
Gray was the only Texas Tech player to make more than one field goal in the first half and she was only two of nine from the field. She led the Lady Raiders with 12 points in the contest while making 3 of 19 field goals by the end of the night.
Carrington, who has been a big spark off the bench since returning from a COVID-19 quarantine, had eight points, four rebounds and three steals by the break.