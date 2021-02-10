Baylor Lady Bears' Nalyssa Smith too much for Tech, 82-50

The Lady Bears shook off a scary moment in the third quarter.

DiDi Richards took a hard fall after tumbling over Texas Tech’s Vivian Gray with 4:52 remaining in the third quarter. Richards, who had a Spinal Cord Injury Without Radiographic Abnormality (SCIWORA) during the preseason and suffered brief paralysis below the waist, remained on the floor for several minutes. She eventually sat up, then stood and walked off the court with the help of Baylor staff members.

Mulkey said the fall scared her at first glance, but it was quickly apparent that Richards had not suffered another spinal injury.

“I got (the rest of the team) in the huddle and I told them, ‘She’s all right. This is not the same injury,’” Mulkey said. “’She’s moving. She’s coherent. She’s talking.’ I said, ‘If anything comes of it, a bad headache and concussion.’ I said, ‘Now we’ve got to go play ball.’”

Richards went to the locker room for the remainder of the third quarter, but eventually made it back to the team’s bench in the fourth quarter.

“I just feel like it was a big relief, just seeing that she was ok,” Smith said. “Just seeing her smiling, walking regular, it’s just a big relief.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}