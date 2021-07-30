Baylor Lady Bears reveal 2021-22 nonconference schedule

Nicki Collen’s debut season as the head coach of the Baylor women’s basketball team will feature four nonconference games against Power Five opponents.

Baylor released its 2021-22 nonconference schedule Friday. After a pair of exhibition games, the Lady Bears will open the season at home Nov. 9 against Texas State. Their first road game arrives two days later against UT-Arlington.

On Nov. 21, Baylor will play the first game in a two-year series with Maryland of the Big Ten, as the Lady Bears travel to College Park, Md. Maryland was a Sweet 16 team last season. Following that game, Baylor will head to Cancun, Mexico, for a Thanksgiving holiday tournament, the Cancun Challenge, Nov. 25-27. Baylor will face Fordham, Arizona State and Houston at that event.

Four of Baylor’s five December games are at the Ferrell Center, including a date with former Big 12 rival Missouri in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Dec. 5. The other big game on the docket will send Baylor to Uncasville, Conn., where the Lady Bears will face Michigan in the Naismith Women’s Challenge on Dec. 19 at the Mohegan Sun Resort and Casino.