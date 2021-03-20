Baylor Lady Bears: River Walk Region breakdown with Jackson State, UNC, Wisconsin

Potential weaknesses: The Lady Bears have had an uncharacteristic number of turnovers at times late in the season, but their level of play elsewhere has been high enough to cover it up.

JACKSON STATE

Coach: Tomekia Reed 55-29 in four seasons at Jackson State and overall

2020-21 record: 18-5 (14-1, 1st in SWAC)

NCAA Tournament history: 0-4 in four appearances

Best finish: First round

Last appearance: 2008 (Lost to LSU, 66-32, in the first round)

Most significant win this season: Defeated Alabama State, 67-66, in SWAC Tournament final to earn NCAA berth.

Team strengths: The Tigers have an outstanding inside-outside combination in guard Dayzsha Rogan and center Ameshya Williams. Rogan leads Jackson State in scoring at 17.6 points per game on the strength of hitting 55 three pointers. Williams, a 6-4 presence in the post, averages a double-double with 15.7 points and 12 rebounds.