Baylor Lady Bears: River Walk Region breakdown with Jackson State, UNC, Wisconsin

No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 15 Jackson State
Time, site: 3 p.m., The Alamodome in San Antonio
TV: ABC
Radio: KRMX-FM Shooter 92.9
BAYLOR
Coach: Kim Mulkey 629-103 in 21 seasons at Baylor and overall
2020-21 record: 25-2 (17-1, first in Big 12)
NCAA Tournament history: 50-15 in 18 appearances
Best finish: Won national championships in 2005, 2012, 2019
Last appearance: 2019 (Defeated Notre Dame, 82-81, in national championship game)
Most significant win this season: When the Lady Bears defeated No. 17 West Virginia at the Big 12 Tournament it gave them a season sweep of the Mountaineers and added a tournament trophy to their 11th straight Big 12 regular season championship.
Strengths: Baylor has its usual dominant frontcourt, although with a slightly smaller, more athletic look. Junior center Queen Egbo is 6-3 and junior power forward NaLyssa Smith is 6-2, but both have exceptional quickness and ability to run the floor. Smith in particular has received praise this season for her ability to play in the air and right at the rim.
Potential weaknesses: The Lady Bears have had an uncharacteristic number of turnovers at times late in the season, but their level of play elsewhere has been high enough to cover it up.
JACKSON STATE
Coach: Tomekia Reed 55-29 in four seasons at Jackson State and overall
2020-21 record: 18-5 (14-1, 1st in SWAC)
NCAA Tournament history: 0-4 in four appearances
Best finish: First round
Last appearance: 2008 (Lost to LSU, 66-32, in the first round)
Most significant win this season: Defeated Alabama State, 67-66, in SWAC Tournament final to earn NCAA berth.
Team strengths: The Tigers have an outstanding inside-outside combination in guard Dayzsha Rogan and center Ameshya Williams. Rogan leads Jackson State in scoring at 17.6 points per game on the strength of hitting 55 three pointers. Williams, a 6-4 presence in the post, averages a double-double with 15.7 points and 12 rebounds.
Potential weaknesses: Because the early part of nonconference play was truncated by COVID-19 protocols, Jackson State didn’t get the taste of Power 5 competition it would normally face during that time. The Tigers opened the season with a 30-point loss at Mississippi State and lost at Mississippi in mid-December, but they haven’t played a Power 5 opponent in more than three months.
No. 7 Virginia Tech vs. No. 10 Marquette
Time, site: 11 a.m., Strahan Arena in San Marcos
TV: ESPNU
MARQUETTE
Coach: Megan Duffy, 41-12 in two seasons at Marquette, 85-32 overall in four seasons
2020-21 record: 19-6 (14-4, second in Big East conference)
NCAA Tournament history: 5-12 in 12 appearances
Best finish: Second round (five times)
Last appearance: 2019 (Lost to Texas A&M, 78-76, in second round)
Most significant win this season: Defeated No. 24 DePaul, 85-71, in Chicago on Feb. 24.
Team strengths: Marquette does an excellent job of team rebounding. The Golden Eagles have quality length throughout their starting five and, though no one on the team averages more than 7.1 rebounds per game, they rank 17th in the nation in rebounding margin at plus-8.6. Guard Selena Lott leads a balanced scoring group as she puts in 14.6 points per game.
Potential weaknesses: Marquette is not a prolific 3-point shooting team. The Golden Eagles rank 301st in the country in made shots from beyond the arc at 4.2 per game. Marquette isn’t very deep as its rotation includes just seven players who average 15 or more minutes.
VIRGINIA TECH
Coach: Kenny Brooks, 100-58 in 5 seasons at Virginia Tech, 437-180 in 19 seasons overall
2020-21 record: 14-9 (8-8, 7th in ACC)
NCAA Tournament history: 8-9 in 9 appearances
Best finish: Sweet 16 in 1999
Last appearance: Lost to Connecticut, 79-56, in second round in 2006
Most significant win this season: Defeated No. 2-ranked N.C. State, 83-71, in overtime on Jan. 28.
Team strengths: The Hokies have three of the nation’s top 3-pointer shooters in Aisha Sheppard, Georgia Amoore and Cayla King. All three have made more than 50 treys and Sheppard ranks sixth in the nation with 55 good from beyond the arc. That should give 6-5 center Elizabeth Kitley plenty of room to work in the post.
Potential weaknesses: Virginia Tech has more turnovers than its opponents this season as the Hokies have struggled to value the basketball. Kitley averages 10.7 rebounds per game, but the rest of the roster combines for just 27.8 boards per game.