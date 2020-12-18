Baylor Lady Bears roll over Northwestern State, 136-43

The Northwestern State women’s basketball team was not prepared to face the laser-focused version of No. 7 Baylor it played on Friday afternoon.

The Lady Bears appeared especially intent on making crisp passes and scoring from point-blank range as they did early and often. Baylor put up an astounding 74 points in the first half and was already cruising by then on the way to a 136-43 victory at the Ferrell Center.

Baylor racked up 26 assists on 32 made field goals in the first half while committing just five turnovers. All 11 eligible players scored in the first two quarters, the Lady Bears produced 46 points in the paint and kept Northwestern State from making a two-point field goal in that time.

Perhaps the height of Baylor’s dominance came in the second quarter when backup point guard Jordyn Oliver made fast-break passes to Sarah Andrews and DiJonai Carrington that were so well placed that neither player even had to dribble before putting in a layup.