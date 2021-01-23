Baylor Lady Bears roll over Oklahoma at home, 84-61

Smith hit a jump shot and Ursin drove to the basket for a layup to start the surge. Richards then went down the lane for a layup, got fouled and completed a 3-point play. Trinity Oliver capped the run on a layup off an assist from Ursin and the Lady Bears had opened up a double-digit lead for the first time in the contest.

Oklahoma made just two of 10 shots in the second quarter and committed five turnovers as the chance to compete with the Big 12 co-leaders slipped away.

“We held them to five in the second quarter,” Mulkey said. “I would have to start with defense. They started out hot. Robertson and Williams, those are volume shooters, they’re just going to keep shooting the ball for them. We just got to wear them down and hope they miss more than they make. I think that started to happen in the second quarter.”

Robertson hit a 3-pointer with 5:20 left in the first half to cut Baylor’s lead to 10. But that ended up being Oklahoma’s final points before halftime and the Lady Bears finished the second quarter on a 12-0 run.

Ursin hit her sixth field goal in seven attempts and Gusters notched a 3-point play that fueled the surge at the end of the half. Smith hit a shot with one second left in the second quarter that put Baylor ahead 45-23 going to intermission.

BEAR FACTS: Baylor reserve forward Caitlin Bickle got in the game with 1:29 left in the fourth quarter. Bickle missed the last two games after the Lady Bears returned from their COVID-19 interruption. The school hasn’t said if Bickle and reserve guard DiJonai Carrington, who was also absent for the last two games, missed because they tested positive for COVID-19 or for contact tracing reasons. Carrington was dressed in her Baylor warm ups and sat behind the bench on Saturday night. Mulkey said she isn’t sure when Carrington will be activated, though it could be this week against either TCU or Iowa State.

