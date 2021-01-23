Baylor Lady Bears roll over Oklahoma at home, 84-61

Just a week after Iowa State spoiled the Baylor Lady Bears weekend, Saturday night was once again a night the Lady Bears liked.
To paraphrase Elton John, the ninth-ranked Lady Bears got a little action in as they raced past Oklahoma for an 84-61 victory at the Ferrell Center.
Lady Bears senior guard DiDi Richards brought the party to a peak by tossing a couple of alley-oops to NaLyssa Smith. That drove home the point that this Baylor team has bounced back from the frustration of the COVID-19 interruption and loss to the Cyclones.
Richards finished with 12 assists, the most for a Baylor player since Kristy Wallace had 12 against the Sooners in 2018.
“It’s DiDi,” Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said. “She’s going to shoot it when she needs to, she’s going to pass it when she needs to and then she’ll defend whoever you ask her to defend. Yeah, that 12 to 1 (turnover) is a pretty special number.”
Smith led Baylor (10-2, 5-1 Big 12) with 21 points. Moon Ursin continued her current tear with a double-double — 14 points and 11 rebounds. And Trinity Oliver, Hannah Gusters and Queen Egbo rounded out five players in double-digits scoring with 14, 11 and 10 respectively.
“I thought we got production from all positions offensively,” Mulkey said. “Certainly, it goes without saying that when everybody’s contributing we’re very hard to guard. I think that as the season continues, if we can continue to get perimeter production, it makes everybody’s job easier.”
Madi Williams led Oklahoma with a game-high 29 points and Taylor Robertson added 19. But the Sooners (4-7, 1-5) got outrebounded, 40-14, and surrendered 46 points in the paint.
Richards brought the Ferrell Center crowd to its feet when, while pushing the ball on a fast break, she threw a perfect lob to Smith who caught it just below the rim and easily finished the alley-oop. The play boosted the Lady Bears to a 30-point lead with 4:48 remaining in the third quarter.
Always a crowd pleaser, Richards looked for Smith again on a fast break early in the fourth quarter. They connected on the lob once more and Smith finished another alley-oop moments before the Lady Bear reserves gave most of the starters the rest of the night off.
“I’m in the middle of the game, so I’m just trying to hit the open player,” Richards said. “We just know that Lyss is going to run her butt off the whole game. … We know to look up for our post. … It’s definitely a picker-upper. It’s like when a guy gets a dunk in a game.”
Baylor took over the game when it dominated the second quarter from start to finish.
The Lady Bears led 20-18 after an opening period in which Oklahoma shot 53.3% from the field. But Baylor held the Sooners without a basket for the first 2:17 of the quarter and used that time to go on a 9-0 run.
Smith hit a jump shot and Ursin drove to the basket for a layup to start the surge. Richards then went down the lane for a layup, got fouled and completed a 3-point play. Trinity Oliver capped the run on a layup off an assist from Ursin and the Lady Bears had opened up a double-digit lead for the first time in the contest.
Oklahoma made just two of 10 shots in the second quarter and committed five turnovers as the chance to compete with the Big 12 co-leaders slipped away.
“We held them to five in the second quarter,” Mulkey said. “I would have to start with defense. They started out hot. Robertson and Williams, those are volume shooters, they’re just going to keep shooting the ball for them. We just got to wear them down and hope they miss more than they make. I think that started to happen in the second quarter.”
Robertson hit a 3-pointer with 5:20 left in the first half to cut Baylor’s lead to 10. But that ended up being Oklahoma’s final points before halftime and the Lady Bears finished the second quarter on a 12-0 run.
Ursin hit her sixth field goal in seven attempts and Gusters notched a 3-point play that fueled the surge at the end of the half. Smith hit a shot with one second left in the second quarter that put Baylor ahead 45-23 going to intermission.
BEAR FACTS: Baylor reserve forward Caitlin Bickle got in the game with 1:29 left in the fourth quarter. Bickle missed the last two games after the Lady Bears returned from their COVID-19 interruption. The school hasn’t said if Bickle and reserve guard DiJonai Carrington, who was also absent for the last two games, missed because they tested positive for COVID-19 or for contact tracing reasons. Carrington was dressed in her Baylor warm ups and sat behind the bench on Saturday night. Mulkey said she isn’t sure when Carrington will be activated, though it could be this week against either TCU or Iowa State.