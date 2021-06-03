Baylor Lady Bears sign transfer guard Ja'mee Asberry from Oklahoma State

The Baylor women’s basketball team announced the signing of transfer Ja’mee Aberry on Thursday.
Asberry, a 5-foot-5 guard, comes to the Lady Bears from Oklahoma State, where she scored 17 points and dished out 3.75 assists per game for the Cowgirls’ last season. She made 78 3-pointers and shot 42 percent from beyond the arc in 2020-21.
Asberry, a native of Tulsa, Okla., enrolled at Oklahoma State in January of 2018 and redshirted for the remainder of the 2017-18 season. She entered the Cowgirls’ regular rotation as a redshirt freshman in the 2018-19 campaign, but averaged less than seven points during her first two college seasons.
Because the NCAA granted all winter sports athletes an additional year of eligibility, Asberry will come to Baylor as a junior and have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
She will bolster a backcourt that includes freshman Sarah Andrews, Alabama transfer Jordan Lewis, Penn State transfer Kamaria McDaniel and UCLA transfer Jaden Owens.
"We are thrilled to welcome Ja'mee to the Baylor women's basketball program,” Lady Bears coach Nicki Collen said. “She had a breakout year in 2020-21 at Oklahoma State, doubling her scoring average, and she was one of the Big 12 leaders in several offensive categories. Ja'mee has the ability to play on and off the ball, and she will be a great fit for our offensive style.”
Asberry, a second-team All-Big 12 selection, helped guide Oklahoma State to a second-round appearance in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, falling to eventual national champion Stanford.
"I chose Baylor because it's like a family there with a great coach and even better teammates," said Asberry. "I could not wait to be a part of that."
Asberry eclipsed the 20-point mark eight times during her redshirt junior season with a season-high of 28 points on two occasions.