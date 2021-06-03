Baylor Lady Bears sign transfer guard Ja'mee Asberry from Oklahoma State

The Baylor women’s basketball team announced the signing of transfer Ja’mee Aberry on Thursday.

Asberry, a 5-foot-5 guard, comes to the Lady Bears from Oklahoma State, where she scored 17 points and dished out 3.75 assists per game for the Cowgirls’ last season. She made 78 3-pointers and shot 42 percent from beyond the arc in 2020-21.

Asberry, a native of Tulsa, Okla., enrolled at Oklahoma State in January of 2018 and redshirted for the remainder of the 2017-18 season. She entered the Cowgirls’ regular rotation as a redshirt freshman in the 2018-19 campaign, but averaged less than seven points during her first two college seasons.

Because the NCAA granted all winter sports athletes an additional year of eligibility, Asberry will come to Baylor as a junior and have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

She will bolster a backcourt that includes freshman Sarah Andrews, Alabama transfer Jordan Lewis, Penn State transfer Kamaria McDaniel and UCLA transfer Jaden Owens.