Baylor Lady Bears Smith, Carrington earn Big 12 individual honors

Just like their team elevated to the top of the Big 12 standings, Baylor Lady Bears NaLyssa Smith and DiJonai Carrington came out on top of the conference individual awards when they were announced on Wednesday.

Baylor junior forward Smith is the Big 12 Player of the Year, while graduate transfer Carrington is both the Newcomer of the Year and the Sixth Player of the Year in the awards voted on by the Big 12 coaches.

Smith, who averaged 18 points and 9.3 rebounds during the regular season, made it a repeat honor for Baylor following former teammate Lauren Cox, who earned Big 12 Player of the Year last season.

After being named the Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year, Smith lived up to the hype and finished strong. She scored 20 or more points in three of Baylor’s final five regular season games.

“I feel like I’m very comfortable being in the position I am on this team,” Smith said. “Back in the past, we had players like Kalani (Brown) and Lauren (Cox), so they kind of like paved the way for us in a way. They taught us how to be leaders and stuff like that. Now in this position we know how to help out underclassmen and pave the way like they did for us.”