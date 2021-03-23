Baylor Lady Bears swat Hokies to reach Sweet 16, 90-48

SAN ANTONIO — The Baylor Lady Bears faced a tougher test in their second-round NCAA Tournament matchup versus Virginia Tech.
But that just meant an even better score for the Lady Bears.
No. 2 seed Baylor was the more aggressive team from the tip as the Lady Bears enforced their will on the seventh-seeded Hokies for a 90-48 victory on Tuesday night at St. Mary’s University’s Bill Greehey Arena.
Although Virginia Tech came in with a sharpshooting bunch of guards around 6-foot-5 center Elizabeth Kitley, the Hokies couldn’t hang with the defending national champions.
Baylor won the rebounding battle 53-23 and scored 46 points in the paint to Virginia Tech’s four, matching the Lady Bears’ margin of victory.
“I’ve been doing this for 36 years, and that was as impressive a performance defensively from start to finish that I’ve been a part of,” Lady Bears coach Kim Mulkey said. “Good golly, our kids were ready to play defensively.”
A pair of Lady Bears guards put on a show on the offensive end. Senior Moon Ursin and graduate transfer DiJonai Carrington each scored 21 to lead Baylor. The duo scored inside and out, hitting 3-pointers as well as putting back offensive rebounds.
Of course, the Lady Bears put in work on the inside as well. Queen Egbo had another stellar game with 12 points, 13 rebounds and seven blocks. NaLyssa Smith scored 15 and blocked four shots despite missing the entire second quarter with two first-quarter fouls.
Baylor clamped down on Kitley in the first half. Egbo blocked four Kitley shots and the Hokies center went to the break with only two points.
“Queen Egbo was a beast out there today, and she’s been doing that,” Mulkey said. “It’s so good to see the progress that she’s made since she’s been at Baylor, because we’re a better basketball team when Queen Egbo plays like that.”
With the win, Baylor (27-2) advances to the Sweet 16 for the 12th straight NCAA Tournament. The Lady Bears will face No. 6 seed Michigan, which defeated No. 3 seed Tennessee on Tuesday.
The Sweet 16 will be played on Saturday and Sunday in San Antonio. The time and site for the Baylor-Michigan game had not been set as of press time on Tuesday night.
Virginia Tech (15-10) made nine 3-pointers, but it didn’t allow the Hokies to stay in the game. Baylor held Kitley to six points at the end of the night as she made 2 of 12 from the field and hit a pair of free throws.
The Lady Bears’ 42-point win was their largest margin of victory in the second round of the big dance.
“We paid attention to the scout,” Carrington said. “We’ve been going over it for the past couple days and we really just locked into it. They have great players, but I think we have better players. I think that our players showed that today. Queen was just a menace on defense. She didn’t give them anything that they wanted.”
Baylor closed the first half on a 17-6 run to take a 24-point advantage into the break.
The Lady Bears showed off some of their best moves during that surge at the end of the second quarter. Egbo started it by pulling down offensive rebounds and putting them back in the basket on consecutive possessions. Caitlin Bickle and Carrington each hit 3-pointers and Hannah Gusters put back an Ursin miss.
Facing a prolific 3-point shooting team in the Hokies, Baylor successfully started the game with tenacious defense and efficiency on the offensive end. Ursin hit three shots and Egbo and Smith each got to the basket for layups to help the Lady Bears stake an early 11-3 lead.
Although Smith picked up her second foul with 2:49 remaining in the first quarter, Baylor was able to keep extending its advantage. Bickle made a 3-pointer and Ursin completed a 3-point play to cap a 10-0 run that put the Lady Bears in front, 23-9, at the 8:10 mark of the second quarter.
“We know how to play with any five players on the floor,” Carrington said. “Obviously, NaLyssa is a huge asset to our team and I don’t think by any means we’re better without her. But when she went off the court we knew that we had to step up. The game’s not going to stop just because somebody goes out. The other team’s not going to stop playing hard just because somebody’s in foul trouble. We know that. We just had to dig deep, buckle down and make plays and that’s what we did.”
Carrington led Baylor with 13 points in the first half and Ursin followed closed behind with 11.
The Lady Bears held Virginia Tech to 25.9 percent shooting from the field in the first 20 minutes, though the Hokies were slightly buoyed by making five of 11 from beyond the arc in that time.