Baylor lands five equestrian All-Americans

Baylor’s Shelby Clausen, Marley Mainwaring, Jenna Meimerstorf, Andie Pratt and Caroline Fulller have been named to the 2021-22 Ariat All-America teams, as announced Thursday by the National Collegiate Equestrian Association.

Meimerstorf and Pratt were named to the reining first team, while Clausen was a second-team pick in reining and Mainwaring in horsemanship. Fuller rounded out the Bears’ awards as an honorable mention selection in fences.

Five honorees tied for the third-most in a single season in Baylor program history. BU had eight selections in both 2014 and 2016, while 2012, 2015, 2019 and 2022 each totaled five.

“I am incredibly proud of these young ladies and their accomplishments this season,” said Baylor coach Casie Maxwell. “Making it onto the All-America team is a big feat and a reflection of their consistency over the entire year."