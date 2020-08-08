Baylor lands pair of 2021 commitments

Widely recruited Manor High School safety Devin Lemear and Dallas Jesuit offensive lineman Ryan Lengyel verbally committed to Baylor on Saturday.

Lemear committed to the Bears after getting offers from other Big 12 schools like Texas, Texas Tech, TCU and Kansas State.

A three-star recruit by Rivals.com, the 6-0, 170-pound Lemear had originally committed to TCU in January before opening up his recruitment in April.

As a junior in 2019, Lemear collected 59 tackles and two interceptions for Manor in the regular season. The Mustangs finished the season with an 8-6 overall record and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Class 5A Division I playoffs.

The 6-2, 275-pound Lengyel is a three-star recruit who chose the Bears over Texas, Air Force and Liberty among other schools.

The additions of Lemear and Lengyel give the Bears 19 commitments in the 2021 class, and are the first since LaPlace (La.) East St. John linebacker Jackie Marshall committed to the Bears on July 4.

