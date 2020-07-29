Baylor LB Doyle receives waiver to play this season

Baylor sophomore linebacker Dillon Doyle has received an NCAA waiver to play immediately this season following his transfer from Iowa.

Doyle is expected to challenge for a starting linebacker spot for the Bears. He played in all 13 games for the Hawkeyes as a redshirt freshman last season as he made 13 solo tackles and 10 assists.

Doyle is the son of former Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle, who reached a separation agreement with the university following allegations from former players that he had made racial comments to them.

Dodgers’ Kelly suspended 8 games

HOUSTON — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly was suspended for eight games by Major League Baseball on Wednesday, a day after throwing a fastball near the head of Houston’s Alex Bregman and mockingly taunting Astros star Carlos Correa.

Benches cleared after Kelly’s actions during the sixth inning of Los Angeles’ 5-2 win at Minute Maid Park. The game marked the first time the teams had met since it was revealed Houston stole signs en route to a 2017 World Series title that came at the Dodgers’ expense.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was suspended one game and Astros manager Dusty Baker was fined an undisclosed amount.

Kelly elected to appeal and can continue to play until the process is complete. Roberts was serving his penalty Wednesday night when the Dodgers played at Houston.

