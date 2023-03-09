Baylor Ballpark has seen its fair share of talented hurlers in its 25-year history, from All-American legend Jason Jennings to the more recent pitching prowess of guys like Kyle Hill, Luke Boyd and Cody Bradford.

For the 5-8 Bears, it's no secret that pitching has been the anchoring point of the squad in the first year of the Mitch Thompson and company era.

“I would say it should be the strength,” said Baylor pitching coach James Leverton. “It's getting better. We started out rough. I've known some of the guys when they were younger and what they could have been in the past and stuff. Just trying to bring it out of them. I think it's just people buying into 'next man in line' and that you're capable of going out there and being successful.”

The Bears have certainly been successful in pounding the strike zone this season. In 13 games, Baylor leads the Big 12 in strikeouts with 147, and the Bears are coming off a thrilling walk-off victory against Dallas Baptist on Tuesday that saw the Bears fan 15 batters. It marked the most strikeouts by Baylor pitchers in a single game since Feb. 16, 2021 against Texas A&M.

But although the Bears have thrown plenty of chairs this season, they've also granted a lot of ducks free access to the pond.

“It's all about execution,” said fifth-year right-hander Blake Helton. “When we're out there, we've struck out a whole lot of people but we've also made some stupid mistakes that have led to runs. So, if we could just cut down on that and stay in the zone, not give up four-pitch walks and things like that and make up people get on base and earn everything against us, we're going to keep doing really well.”

Baylor has posted 70 walks, 22 hit-by-pitches and 19 wild pitches thus far with 29 of the 126 runs the Bears have allowed marked as unearned. One of the elements that Baylor pitchers were struggling with, particularly in the beginning of the season, was getting behind on counts. Levertson said the Bears have been working on that element of the game while keeping in mind overall pitch counts.

“I think it's just competing to the zone early,” Leverton said. “We do need to do a better job of getting guys out earlier in the counts because some guys' pitch counts are getting high after two innings. Some of that is striking guys out. It's going to take some pitches to strike guys out. But being able to put guys away in the 1-2 counts and 0-2 counts instead of dragging them out to 3-2, we just got to do a better job all around executing early in the count.”

A lot of Baylor's trouble should erode away with experience. As it is, most of the returners from last year's roster are pitchers. That includes Helton, who's totaled 120.1 innings over 37 appearances including 13 starts in 2021, and juniors Cam Caley (80 IP over 36 appearances) and Hambleton Oliver (70 IP over 55 appearances). Meanwhile, injuries have kept the likes of Anderson Needham (fifth-year) and Will Rigney (fourth-year) from taking the mound for more than a combined 42 appearances.

Helton, who began his Baylor career in the prime of what had come to be known as “The Old Guys” bullpen, said that although the current staff is full of young arms, the Bears are trying to keep up the same mindset and pass on those same lessons.

“A lot of those guys ... that have been really good, they haven't been the hardest-throwing guys in the conference or on the team, but they go out there and they throw strikes,” Helton said. “They dominate because they want it more than the batter. Like, Hayden Kettler is a great example of that — go out there and throw mid-80s but just dominate everybody. And it was because he threw strikes. He threw all of his pitches for strikes and he was just hard to hit.”

Baylor's starters seem to be stringing together solid outings as each week passes by despite the rough start to the season. Helton tied his career high in innings pitched with seven against Youngstown State last Friday as well as striking out a career-best 11 batters.

Sophomore righty Mason Marriott made the jump from Sunday to Saturday after posting back-to-back career-highs in innings pitched. The Tomball native, who leads the team with 18 strikeouts, was the Bears go-to closer as a freshman in 2022. Leverton said the switch was the right move for both Marriott and the team.

“The process is, he's got multiple pitches that are average to above average and for him to learn how to pitch he's got to go out there and pitch,” Leverton said. “It's kind of working out right now like how we kind of thought it would work out. He's still got a long ways to go to get better and he should embrace the challenge because he's got some ability and he should want to be a starter.

"So, it's obviously a different role than closing. You've got to learn to back him down a little bit, and he's doing a good job.”

Cam Caley has taken over the Sunday role, and while he's had a couple of rough starts, his experience has helped Baylor limit the damage from some of those big innings. His twin brother Harrison Caley sits behind the plate for now the second season as Baylor has been rotating the backstop between Caley, sophomore Cortlan Castle and freshman Zach Mazoch.

“(Leverton) is really big on intent,” Harrison said. “I think if our pitchers pitch with more fire and more intent, then I think that's where our success comes.”

As each week goes by, the starters have worked deeper in games, taking some pressure out of a young bullpen that has seen some key outings but that still has a way to go. Baylor has seen promising innings from transfers Brett Garcia and Andrew Petrowsk and freshman Ethan Calder, among others. Upperclassmen such as Cole Stasio, Jared Matheson, Grant Golomb, Needham and Oliver have become a few of the Bears' most prolific relievers as well.

Baylor still has a series with Mercer and a midweek tilt with Rice before the start of Big 12 play, and the Bears intend to go into the conference slate on a winning streak.

“It feels like a totally different game,” Helton said of conference play. “Everybody can hit, everybody throws hard. You really have to lock in.”

The Baylor Bears take on the Mercer Bears (9-5), fresh off an 11-3 midweek loss to the University of Texas, at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

BEAR FACTS

Baylor vs. Mercer projected starters — Friday: RHP Blake Helton (0-1, 7.71 ERA) vs. RHP Josh Harlow (3-0, 1.50 ERA); Saturday: RHP Mason Marriott (0-1, 3.68 ERA) vs. RHP Ryan Lobus (1-1, 2.70 ERA); Sunday: LHP Cam Caley (0-2, 9.75 ERA) vs. RHP Josh Farmer (0-1, 7.71 ERA)