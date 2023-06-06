Baylor legacy Mason Dossett, a defensive back and wide receiver from Fort Bend Ridge Point, has flipped his commitment from Purdue to the Bears.

Dossett is the son of former Baylor receiver and track star Martin Dossett who lettered for the football team from 1997-2000. The Bears are now back to six commitments in the 2024 class after DeSoto linebacker Brandon Booker de-committed on Monday.

The 6-1, 170-pound Dossett made 46 receptions for 660 yards and four touchdowns as a junior in 2022. However, he's projected to play safety for the Bears.

Besides Baylor and Purdue, Dossett also received offers from Texas Tech, Duke and Memphis. He excels at track, finishing seventh in the Class 6A 110-meter hurdles with a time of 14.16 seconds.