Baylor libero Lauren Briseno has been named to the roster for the U.S. Women’s Volleyball Collegiate National Team.

Meanwhile, her Baylor teammate Averi Carlson was tabbed as an alternate among the setters.

Briseno, a 5-foot-7 junior, played in all 32 of Baylor’s matches last year and tallied double-digit dig totals in 24 of them. She totaled 393 digs and 35 service aces on the season.

The 20-player Collegiate Team will train June 18-24 in Anaheim, Calif., alongside the U.S. Women’s National Team as it prepares for the final preliminary round of Volleyball Nations League.