Baylor linebackers carrying Bernard's torch

All-Big 12 linebacker Terrel Bernard and his tremendous leadership skills are gone from the Baylor football program, but that doesn’t mean there’s a huge hole in the defense.

The returning Baylor linebackers saw how hard Bernard practiced every day and how diligent he was about film study. Bernard raised everybody’s standard, and now they’re carrying his torch as he begins his NFL career with the Buffalo Bills.

“Being around Terrel, you really learn,” said Baylor junior linebacker Will Williams. “The competition has been insane. All of them have experience and are really great athletes. It’s all about knowledge and who knows the playbook the best and executes the playbook to the fullest.”

Of course, preseason all-Big 12 linebacker Dillon Doyle is the heir apparent to take over Bernard’s leadership role. Entering his third season as a starting linebacker, Doyle is Baylor’s top returning tackler after collecting 89 last season with nine for loss.

“Terrel was definitely the man,” said junior linebacker Matt Jones. “But Dillon Doyle has done a great job of just taking charge, being a leader, getting to know every single one of the inside linebackers like deep in the heart. He’s just really good at bringing everyone together, and he’s teaching me a lot.”

The linebacker room is deep and experienced, and practices have been so competitive that players have to bring their best every day.

Jones is looking for a breakout year after showing big-play potential last season as he made 51 tackles with 7.5 for loss. He has a knack for creating turnovers as he forced three fumbles and intercepted a pass against Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship game.

After playing outside last season, Jones has found a home at inside linebacker.

“At jack (linebacker), I’m really on the edge, I’m on one side,” Jones said. “So being in the middle, it gives me the ability to just fly to the ball. The ball could go to this side of the field, I’ll run to it, get there. If it goes to this side, I’m there. I believe inside is my home and that’s where I belong, that’s where I’m at my best.”

LSU junior transfer Josh White will also play inside linebacker, and believes he’s ready to contribute after missing last season with a shoulder injury.

Baylor coach Dave Aranda recruited White to LSU when he was defensive coordinator, and the two reunited this summer.

“I would do anything for him because I know he wants the best for me,” White said. “I feel like he has a great track record of putting linebackers into the league, which drew me. I know what he can do, and that’s why I trust him so much. I know what he can make me.”

White is adapting to defensive coordinator Ron Roberts’ system quickly and will be ready for the Sept. 3 season opener against Albany.

“We’ve been working every day, day in and day out, and I feel like I’m getting better,” White said. “At LSU, I injured my labrum and was out for a year. But through that time, I attacked rehab and I feel like I came back even stronger. Even in rehab, I was studying the game all day in the training room. So I feel like I bounced back fast.”

The Bears feature plenty of experience at outside linebacker with sixth-year senior Bryson Jackson and junior Garmon Randolph. Jackson recorded five tackles for loss with 3½ sacks in 2021, but is expecting bigger numbers this season as he expands his role as a pass rusher.

“When Coach Aranda got here, it was finding a role on the team,” Jackson said. “It started out on special teams, which is something we take very seriously and Coach Aranda takes seriously. Now being a pass rusher has become a home of mine. It’s something I continue to work at. We’ve got a lot of packages going in, and it’s going to be pretty fun.”

Randolph showed he could be a force as he finished with 22 tackles with two for loss. At 6-7 and 247 pounds, Randolph might be the tallest linebacker in college football.

With so many veterans, Roberts doesn’t have to spend a lot of time teaching basics to his inside linebackers. The outside linebackers have enjoyed working with coach Caleb Collins, who served as a defensive analyst before former Baylor outside linebackers coach Joey McGuire became Texas Tech’s head coach last November.

Collins played linebacker under Roberts at Southeastern Louisiana from 2012-16, so his youth gives him an advantage relating to players.

“I don’t look at him like he’s my dad or something,” Randolph said. “We’re real close. We talk about real stuff on and off the field. So he can relate to us. Not too long ago, he was in our position. So it’s good.”