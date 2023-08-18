The game of musical chairs that the Baylor linebacking group has been through the first three weeks of fall camp is starting to sort itself out.

“We’re just fine-tuning all the little stuff,” senior Mike Smith said. “(We've) been working hard ever since spring and throughout fall camp. We know fall camp is coming to an end, so we’re finalizing everything before the season starts.”

First-year defensive coordinator Matt Powledge has multiple looks he can throw at an opposing offense, each of which comes with different responsibilities for inside and outside linebackers.

Simply put, the Bears’ top three inside linebackers — Smith, Matt Jones and Brooks Miller — will switch between the MIKE and WILL positions, while the outside linebackers — Garmon Randolph, Byron Vaughns and Tony Anayanwu — will trade off at the JACK and SAM spots.

It’s the kind of football jargon that can put your brain in a pretzel, but it’s the kind of language that football players speak fluently.

“Everyone's gonna learn both the (positions) while you're on the field because you're out there talking so much,” Miller said. “So, when they told me ‘Hey, you’re gonna move to WILL,’ I wasn't surprised or nervous because you learn both at the same time.”

Jones, a fifth-year senior, is far and away the most experienced linebacker at Baylor. He started 12 games last year and finished with 65 tackles, the highest among all returners on the Baylor defense.

Randolph played in 13 games last season made 43 tackles and tied for the team lead with 4.5 sacks. Miller has played in 20 games in his two years at Baylor, while Anayanwu has 13 appearances in three years.

Smith, a transfer from Liberty, and Vaughns, who played at Texas and Utah State before transferring to Baylor, both have extensive playing experience.

“I enjoy being around all of them,” Smith said. “I think we're all talented in our specific ways. I just try to be the best teammate I can for all of them.”

Smith has been solidifying himself as a playmaker on and off the field since he joined the fold back in January. Baylor head coach called last Saturday’s intra-squad scrimmage the ‘Mike Smith show.’

“I think it was something that we all came in in the spring we all had that mentality of wanting to get better every day,” Smith said. “We were just challenging each other day in and day out to be the best versions of ourselves.”

Powledge was a safeties coach in Waco when the Bears had an elite defense in 2021, but those numbers dipped last season, as Baylor finished 58th in the nation in total defense and allowed more than 370 yards per game.

Caleb Collins took over as outside linebackers coach in 2021, while Christian Robinson joined the Baylor staff to coach inside linebackers in December.

Overall, the mood has shifted and the energy level is high.

“Coach Powledge is really good at getting us hyped every day,” Anayanwu said. “And that just leads to us stacking good days every single day. I like the energy that he brings, and he’s always ready to run through a wall.”

The three pillars of the Baylor defense are relentless effort, creating takeaways and sharing in the commitment.

The first one is where this group of linebackers hopes to stand out.

“We want people to turn on the games and (make it to where) they're like, ‘Whoa, these are the Baylor Bears?’” Miller said. “Then they're gonna call their friends (and) tell them ‘Hey, turn on this game. Look at these dudes. They’re swarming to the ball.’”