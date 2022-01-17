Baylor lineup uncertain heading to West Virginia after drop to No. 5

Preparing for a road game against West Virginia is always difficult because Baylor knows it will face a physical Mountaineers squad that makes defense its first priority.
But it’s even harder to walk into WVU Coliseum with a two-game losing streak and an uncertain lineup.
Freshman forward Jeremy Sochan has missed the last two games with a left ankle injury while point guard James Akinjo’s minutes were limited in Saturday’s 61-54 loss to Oklahoma State after taking a hard fall in last Tuesday’s 65-62 loss to Texas Tech.
With both Sochan and Akinjo questionable with injuries, Baylor coach Scott Drew has had to approach Tuesday’s 4 p.m. game against the Mountaineers in Morgantown with several alternate game plans.
“I think the easiest thing in coaching is if you know what you have, you can come up with a plan,” Drew said. “Multiple plans make it tougher. It’s trying to come up with two and three plans, not knowing what you’re going to have. With us, it’s making sure you’re able to get some reps with the other guys if it’s Plan B or C.”
Following the two losses, the Bears (15-2, 3-2) dropped to No. 5 in the Associated Press poll after five straight weeks at No. 1. Gonzaga is the new top-ranked team followed by No. 2 Auburn, No. 3 Arizona and No. 4 Purdue.
If Akinjo isn’t ready to play, junior guard Adam Flagler will take over much of the ballhandling duties.
After hitting 13 of 22 3-pointers and averaging 20.3 points in the previous three games, Flagler struggled against the Cowboys as he hit just one of 10 shots, including one of four from 3-point range.
With Baylor trailing 55-54, Flagler lost the ball on a drive to the basket with 26 seconds remaining. On Baylor’s next possession, Flagler’s pass was stolen by Bryce Thompson.
“Adam is more than capable,” Drew said. “It’s just gaining experience in those situations. A lot of times he’s more on the receiving end, he’s the guy catching it and getting the shot instead of creating it.”
The Bears will also try to give up fewer baskets in the paint after Oklahoma State constantly beat them down the floor in transition.
“I think Oklahoma State’s shots at the rim came off our turnovers, especially,” Drew said. “But in the halfcourt, I believe they shot 44 percent, and we actually did a little bit better job in our halfcourt defense than we had been doing. We only turned it over 11 times. The problem is all those turnovers resulted in basically direct buckets. So you can’t have live ball turnovers.”
Though the Bears shot 31 percent overall and hit eight of 28 3-pointers against the Cowboys, Drew wasn’t unhappy with shot selection.
“We were very ineffective shooting the ball for a vast majority of the game,” Drew said. “You look at the analytics and the shot charts, and our shots were pretty good shots and we missed them. We actually contested 76 percent of their shots. Yes, they were open on some, but for the most part, I think on that shot chart analytic we should have won by 10 based on our normal performances and the shots we got.”
West Virginia (13-3, 2-2) is coming off Saturday’s 85-59 loss to Kansas in Lawrence after knocking off the Cowboys, 70-60, last Tuesday in Morgantown.
Like all Bob Huggins’ teams, the Mountaineers play superb defense as they’re allowing 62.8 points per game and shooting 42.3 percent. However, they’ve been outrebounded 35.9 to 34.5 per game.
Though West Virginia ranks ninth in the Big 12 in scoring, guard Taz Sherman is second in the league with 18.9 points per game while guard Sean McNeil ranks seventh with 14.3 points per game.
“Obviously with Coach Huggins they’re going to be physical, and McNeil and Sherman are capable of putting up 30 at any given time,” Drew said. “So first you got to control what you can control. We’ve got to make sure we’re getting shots and we’re not turning it over. If we’re turning it over, hopefully they’re not live ball turnovers.”
Despite consecutive losses, the Bears are confident they can get back on track. After playing the Mountaineers, they face Oklahoma on Saturday in Norman.
“I would just say just get back to being us,” said Baylor forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua. “Just play with the same anger we’ve been playing with since the beginning of the season, and sharpen up our offense. Just make sure everything is really sharp when we run sets. And just play defense that we really want to kill the other team. That’s basically it.”