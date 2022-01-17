Baylor lineup uncertain heading to West Virginia after drop to No. 5

Though the Bears shot 31 percent overall and hit eight of 28 3-pointers against the Cowboys, Drew wasn’t unhappy with shot selection.

“We were very ineffective shooting the ball for a vast majority of the game,” Drew said. “You look at the analytics and the shot charts, and our shots were pretty good shots and we missed them. We actually contested 76 percent of their shots. Yes, they were open on some, but for the most part, I think on that shot chart analytic we should have won by 10 based on our normal performances and the shots we got.”

West Virginia (13-3, 2-2) is coming off Saturday’s 85-59 loss to Kansas in Lawrence after knocking off the Cowboys, 70-60, last Tuesday in Morgantown.

Like all Bob Huggins’ teams, the Mountaineers play superb defense as they’re allowing 62.8 points per game and shooting 42.3 percent. However, they’ve been outrebounded 35.9 to 34.5 per game.

Though West Virginia ranks ninth in the Big 12 in scoring, guard Taz Sherman is second in the league with 18.9 points per game while guard Sean McNeil ranks seventh with 14.3 points per game.