Baylor needs to feel what it’s like to win again.

It’s been six games since the Bears last celebrated a win on the football field, and they have a prime opportunity to snap that streak when Long Island comes to McLane Stadium at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

“I feel like everyone in the program needs a win,” Baylor head coach Dave Aranda said. “I, for sure, feel that, and our aim is to do that.”

The Bears dropped their season opener 42-31 to Texas State on Sept. 2 and, despite taking incremental steps on both sides of the ball, followed that up with a 20-13 loss to No. 12 Utah last Saturday.

“After the first week, the team came together,” junior defensive lineman Treven Ma’ae said. “And after this past week, the team came together again. So, I’m excited to see what we’re going to do this week.”

Baylor is 0-2 to start the season for the third time in 20 years. The Bears have only started the season 0-3 once in that span, when they finished the 2017 season 1-11 overall.

“Of course, we feel like we have to win, but we felt like we had to win the first two games,” junior receiver Hal Presley said. “Losing is never in our sight. We’re ready to win, for sure.”

Redshirt freshman linebacker Kyler Jordan got the first interception of the season for the Bears, and it wasn’t just him celebrating.

That reiterates to him that the Bears are still committed to each other and getting better.

“Watching some of the tape from this last Saturday, all the guys are in it,” he said. “That just goes to show how much we love each other and how we mesh. It’s a long season. Going forward, we’re going to (play) for each other.”

With Sawyer Robinson starting for the second straight week for the injured Blake Shapen, the passing game is once again expected to be a focus for the Bears.

Presley — Baylor’s second-leading receiver last season — caught four passes for 72 yards against the Utes, while transfer Ketron Jackson had two catches for 69 yards to remain the leading receiver through two games.

“The biggest difference for myself would just be not worrying about the outside and the noise,” Presley said. "Whatever happens is already written. That's just been the biggest thing for me, is (to) worry about what I can handle and control.”

Junior Monaray Baldwin, the Bears’ leading receiver a year ago, has made just two catches so far this year.

Aranda said the matchups through the first two weeks haven’t been conducive to getting the ball to Baldwin, and the Bears are more set up to take some one-on-one shots to the outside, which limits targets to the 5-foot-9 receiver.

“I think Monaray is on the right track,” Aranda said. “We continue to try to find ways to use him. I'm expecting big things from him, just his kind of trajectory and just how he's doing everything right now, I think good things are coming.”

Long Island is in its fifth season at the FCS level.

Head coach Ron Cooper, who has held the same job at Louisville and Eastern Michigan, led the Sharks to their best season last year as they won their final four games to finish the year 4-7 overall.

Quarterback Luca Stanzani was at the center of that season-ending winning streak, and has thrown for 204 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 104 yards and a score — both team highs — in two games this year.

Stanzani is questionable against Baylor with an injury.

“They’ve got quarterbacks that can run, a similar play that hurt us in the Utah game,” Aranda said. “They run various other designed quarterback runs. I think they’ve got good skill. They’ve got some receivers that can be mismatches. They’re kind of short in stature, but quick and fast.”

This will be the second-ever game against a Power Five team for Long Island, the last being a 66-0 loss to West Virginia in 2021.

The Sharks lost 27-10 on the road against Ohio in their first game this season and fell 21-10 at Bryant last week.

Especially after the Texas State game to start the season, Aranda and the Bears aren’t overlooking any opponent.