Baylor loses QB commitment
Pinson (Ala.) Valley quarterback Zach Pyron announced Sunday night that he has decommitted from Baylor.

Pyron had committed to Baylor in March following a junior season in which he passed for 2,500 yards and 30 touchdowns while rushing for 500 yards and eight touchdowns as he led Pinson Valley to the Alabama Class 6A state championship.

Pyron was the only quarterback commitment in Baylor's 2022 class. The Bears now have 19 commitments in that class.

