Baylor loses to Cal, OU in Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii — California scored four eighth-inning runs as Amani Bradley, Candace Yingling and Tatum Anzaldo hit RBI singles to overcome Baylor, 8-5, on Friday in the final game of the Rainbow Wahine Classic.

Emily Hott led Baylor (12-9) with two hits and two RBIs, but it wasn't enough as California (18-6) won its second game over the Bears in the tournament after opening with a 7-6 win on Wednesday. Baylor finished 1-3 in the tournament.

On Thursday night, Tiare Jennings blasted a three-run homer to spark an eight-run second inning as No. 1 Oklahoma romped to a 12-3 win over Baylor.

Jocelyn Alo hit a three-run double in the second inning as the Sooners (17-0) run-ruled the Bears in five innings.

Baylor scored three third-inning runs as Hott hit a run-scoring triple. Nicole May (6-0) allowed three hits and three runs in three innings to get the win for the Sooners while Dariana Orme (3-6) was the losing pitcher for the Bears.