Baylor losses in Stillwater run deep

Since the Big 12's inception in 1996, Baylor’s trips to Stillwater have historically resulted in lopsided losses.

Even in seasons when the Bears put strong teams on the field, they’ve been blown out by Oklahoma State on the road like a 59-24 loss in quarterback Robert Griffin III’s Heisman Trophy winning 2011 season and a 49-17 loss in Baylor’s first Big 12 championship season in 2013.

But after losing their first 10 Big 12 games in Stillwater, the Bears finally broke through with a 45-35 win in 2015 and a 45-27 win in 2019. So there’s hope for Dave Aranda’s crew in his first trip to Stillwater with the Bears.

No. 21 Baylor (+3.5) at No. 19 Oklahoma State

Heading into the season, few observers would have expected a Top 25 matchup Saturday night at Boone Pickens Stadium.

But the Bears broke into the rankings with a gritty 31-29 win over then-No. 14 Iowa State last weekend at McLane Stadium. Oklahoma State pulled out a riveting 21-20 road win at Boise State and then opened Big 12 play last weekend with a 31-20 win over Kansas State.