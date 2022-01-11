 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor-Louisiana Tech football games canceled
Baylor Football

Baylor fans swarm the field after the Bears defeated Oklahoma, 27-14, at McLane Stadium on Nov. 13, 2021.

 Ernesto Garcia, Tribune-Herald

Baylor is seeking a new season-opening 2022 football game on Sept. 3 after Louisiana Tech announced Tuesday that the game at McLane Stadium has been canceled.

Louisiana Tech will play Missouri in Columbia on Sept. 3 instead.

Louisiana Tech announced that both the 2022 game in Waco and the 2023 game in Ruston won't be played. The 2020 game between the two schools in Waco was canceled due to COVID-19 issues in the Louisiana Tech program.

Baylor's two other 2022 nonconference games include a Sept. 10 date at BYU in Provo, Utah, and a Sept. 17 date against Texas State at McLane Stadium.

