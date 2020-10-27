Baylor MB McGhee named Big 12 Defensive POW

Baylor volleyball middle blocker Kara McGhee was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week, as announced by the conference office Tuesday afternoon.

McGhee, a sophomore, was dominant at the net in two matches at Iowa State, recording 14 blocks (2.33 per set) on the weekend, including a career-high 11 in the Bears’ sweep on Saturday. She was instrumental in helping the Baylor to a season-best 13 rejections in the series finale, assisting on nearly 85 percent of the team’s stuffs.

This is McGhee’s fifth career weekly Big 12 accolade, third defensive honor, and first of the 2020 season.

With her 11-block performance on Saturday, McGhee became the first Bear to collect at least 10 rejections in a single match since Shelly Fanning versus Hawaii in 2018. McGhee’s 11 blocks is one shy of the school record for a three-set match and her 23 points over the weekend helped the Bears extend their win streak to nine matches.