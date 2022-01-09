 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor, MCC hoops teams preparing to return to action
Baylor Moorehead (copy)

Baylor coach Nicki Collen will hold media availability on Monday to discus the Bears' upcoming game at Oklahoma on Wednesday. 

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

The Baylor women’s basketball team and both the McLennan Community College men’s and women’s squads are waiting to get back on the court after long COVID-19 pauses.

Baylor last played on Jan. 2 when Kansas State handed the Bears a 68-59 defeat in both teams’ Big 12 opener in Manhattan, Kans.

The MCC men and women have canceled or postponed all their games so far this month. The Highlanders were scheduled to play DFW Prep on Jan. 3, while the Highlassies were set to play Blinn College on the same day. Those games were canceled.

Since then, MCC postponed conference games versus Southwestern Christian College and Hill College.

The Baylor women played at K-State with only seven players available and three in health and safety protocol. After that, the 14th-ranked Bears postponed their Big 12 home opener against TCU and a showdown versus No. 9 Texas on Sunday at the Ferrell Center.

It appears Baylor will resume its schedule this week as the program announced media availability will be held on Monday. A Baylor spokesperson said on Sunday that the team will have full practice on Monday and is set to travel to play Oklahoma on Wednesday.

An MCC spokesperson said an announcement is expected on Monday detailing the Highlanders’ and Highlassies’ schedules moving forward.

MCC’s online schedules have been altered to take out the previously scheduled conference openers. The schedules still have both teams playing at Weatherford College on Wednesday with the Highlassies tipping off at 5 p.m., followed by the Highlanders at 7 p.m.

