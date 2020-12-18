Baylor men back for Kansas State road trip

Six days after Baylor was scheduled to play its Big 12 opener, the No. 2 Bears will finally do it for real when they face Kansas State in Manhattan on Saturday afternoon.
The Bears were juiced to play Texas last Sunday at the Ferrell Center before they paused team activities last Saturday due to COVID-19 protocol. Finally returning to practice Thursday, Baylor is anxious to face the Wildcats at 3 p.m. at Bramlage Coliseum.
With seven games already canceled or postponed, the Bears have dealt with their share of pandemic stress.
“It’s just hard,” said Baylor guard Jared Butler. “As a basketball player, you’re always in an on-edge type of mode. When you get a game canceled, it’s like you get out of that mode. It’s stop, start. You just try to refocus and try not to think about it and control what you can control.”
Citing student-athlete privacy, Baylor coach Scott Drew didn’t reveal whether any players would miss the Kansas State game. But he’s happy to be back coaching his team.
“Everyone that’s trained for anything, say you’re training for a marathon and all of a sudden you take a week and your training is halted, that changes stuff,” Drew said. “It’s like missing a week at work. You’ve got a bunch of crud on your desk, you’ve got to sort through stuff. Same with us. It was great to be back (Thursday), it was great to practice. We didn’t look too good, but it was great to be back.”
The Bears are off to a 4-0 start and have won each of their games by double digits. In their last game on Dec. 9, Baylor romped to an 83-52 win over SFA at the Ferrell Center.
Fueled by a talented roster of guards, five Baylor players are averaging double-figure scoring led by Butler and Adam Flagler with 15.3 points per game, MaCio Teague with 14.0 and Davion Mitchell with 12.5.
Forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua has come off the bench to average 10 points and a team-high 7.8 rebounds, slightly more than defensive catalyst Mark Vital’s 7.5 rebounds.
Baylor’s bench has been tremendous this year, and was especially productive against SFA by amassing 43 points.
Flagler scored 14 points and nailed three of five 3-pointers while Tchatchoua collected 13 points, grabbed six rebounds and blocked a shot. Hitting two of three treys, Matthew Mayer added 10 points and two blocks while freshman guard LJ Cryer scored six points.
After dropping four of its first five games, Kansas State (3-4) has won its last two, including Tuesday’s 74-65 road win over Iowa State.
“They’ve played seven games now and they’re completely different than earlier in the year, schematically, personnel-wise,” Drew said. “They’ve got a lot of new faces, and that chemistry, all of a sudden it takes longer to mesh or blend together. But Coach (Bruce) Weber is a great coach. You know he’s going to figure things out and put them in position to be successful.”
Senior guard Mike McGurl leads the Wildcats with 13.4 points per game while nailing 16 of 40 3-pointers. Freshman guard Nijel Pack is averaging 10 points and a team-high four assists. Sophomore guard DaJuan Gordon is averaging 10 points and a team-high six rebounds.
The Wildcats are shooting 44.8 percent and scoring 66.6 points per game compared their opponents shooting 48.5 percent and averaging 71.9 points. Drew is hoping Baylor’s layoff won’t translate to sloppy play in Saturday’s game.
“Across the country, you’ll see teams that come off pauses, typically it takes a game or two to get back to being on a roll,” Drew said. “Obviously, the more practice days the better. It’s tough to do, but that’s what we’re living in in 2020.”
The Bears will reschedule the Texas game later in the season and potentially play Tuesday’s postponed game against Tarleton State down the road.
Despite all the scheduling changes the Bears have gone through during the first few weeks of the season, Butler feels grateful anytime he can get on the court with his talented teammates.
“I think some people might look at it through a different lens,” Butler said. “But I think it’s worth it to play because we’re good. We’ve got a chance to hang a banner, and that’s something I definitely want to do for Baylor.”
