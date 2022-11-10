Baylor men face NCAA Tournament rematch against Norfolk State

It didn’t take a lot of digging for Baylor coach Scott Drew and his staff to put together a scouting report on Norfolk State.

The No. 5 Bears are extremely familiar with the Spartans after romping to an 85-49 win in the first round of last year’s NCAA Tournament at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth. They’ll be back on the floor together at 7 p.m. Friday at the Ferrell Center.

“First and foremost, this is a team that won its league (Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) and returns 12 players from the tournament team, and all five starters,” Drew said. “So especially earlier in the year when you have teams that return a lot of people, they have an advantage over everyone else that’s breaking in new guys.”

After Monday’s 117-53 season-opening blowout of Mississippi Valley State, Drew expects a serious upgrade in competition.

Norfolk State is averaging 98 points in its first two games, including a 109-59 win over Virginia University of Lynchburg and an 87-59 win over Cairn. The Spartans scoring has been balanced with 6-9 forward Kris Bankston leading them with 16 points and 12.5 rebounds.

“They got a big guy, Kris Bankston, who’s really fun to watch,” Drew said. “Hopefully, he’s not really fun to watch Friday night. He’ll get five or six dunks a night, so really, really athletic. We won’t face anyone more athletic than him for sure. Someone might be equal but not more athletic.”

Forward Dana Tate’s all-around numbers are almost as good as Bankston’s as he’s averaging 16 points and nine rebounds. Guard Caheim Brown is averaging 15.5 points while returning MEAC player of the year Joe Bryant Jr. is averaging 14 points while burying four of 10 3-pointers.

The Bears dominated Mississippi Valley State across the board as they shot 51.6 percent overall, 41.2 percent from 3-point range and won the rebounding battle by a 53-29 margin. Their defense was active by forcing 25 turnovers while the Bears committed just nine.

Putting up such dominating numbers won’t likely be as easy against the Spartans.

“Each game is going to have a different feel, different energy, flavor, depending on styles of play and whatnot,” Drew said. “Norfolk’s a team that keeps you off-balance, multiple defenses, they do press, they run a lot of stuff on the offensive end. So different challenges.”

The Bears had six players score in double figures with senior guard Adam Flagler collecting 21 points and eight assists, LJ Cryer scoring 16 and Dale Bonner 14.

One of the most positive developments was the return of guard Langston Love, who redshirted last season after injuring his ACL in preseason workouts. Love collected 13 points and eight rebounds in just 20 minutes against Mississippi Valley.

“A lot of people talk about how nervous you’re going to be, but I did my best to try not to think about it,” Love said. “It has been a while. But it’s a blessing from God that I’ve been able to get to this point. I had my teammates, coaches and everybody helping me along the way.”

With such a deep guard rotation, Kilgore College transfer Dantwan Grimes is redshirting this year. The Bears hope they can keep the momentum rolling against Norfolk State.

“They have a lot of guys who play really hard, they crash the boards really hard,” Bonner said. “We’re expecting their best effort, so we’ve got to bring our best effort as well.”