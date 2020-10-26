Baylor men face powerhouse opponents in rough schedule

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Baylor men’s basketball schedule has been reduced from 31 to 27 games in accordance with NCAA guidelines.

But the Bears’ shortened schedule packs a lot of punch.

Either Baylor or Gonzaga is expected to be the No. 1 team in the Associated Press preseason poll.

The two powerhouses will face off Dec. 5 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, but the Bears will play several other highly ranked opponents before the Zags.

The Bears will open the season Nov. 25-26 in the Empire Sun Classic in Uncasville, Conn., in a four-team field that includes Villanova, Arizona State and Boston College.

A yet to be announced opponent in the Big 12-Big East Battle will be up next for the Bears in a Nov. 29 road game. Baylor will then play Dec. 2 in the Jimmy V Classic against a team at a site to be announced before the showdown against Gonzaga on Dec. 5 in Indianapolis.

“Definitely when we made our schedule we wanted to have a team that can handle that,” Drew said.