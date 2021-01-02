Baylor men hold on for 76-65 win over Iowa State

“They did a great job of scouting us and being on time and not giving us catch-and-shoot 3s, which is what our bread and butter is,” Butler said. “We didn’t have too many of those. We had a lot of off-the-bounce ones. That’s what hurt us. You’re not going to shoot it well all the time, especially in the Big 12. I’m just glad we found a way to win.”

Though Mitchell and Mark Vital each committed four fouls, the Bears played some gritty defense against the Cyclones (2-5, 0-3) as they forced 21 turnovers. Center Flo Thamba collected 10 points and four rebounds while forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua came off the bench for seven points, 10 rebounds and two blocked shots while also forcing Iowa State fouls by taking three charges in the first half.

“I thought Jonathan at the end of the game really did a tremendous job when we were switching ball screens,” Drew said. “The other thing is double-figures rebounding. With him and Mark (Vital), you feel pretty good when shots go up and those two are in the area that one of those two will come down with it.”

Clinging to a 36-32 halftime lead, Butler and Teague buried treys to open the second half. Butler also got loose for a breakaway slam to give the Bears a 44-34 lead.