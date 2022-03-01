Baylor men move into first in Big 12 basketball race

FORT WORTH -- Baylor vaulted into first place in the Big 12 men's basketball race as TCU knocked off No. 6 Kansas, 74-64, on Tuesday night.
Mike Miles collected 19 points for the Horned Frogs as the Jayhawks lost their second straight game following an 80-70 loss to Baylor on Saturday at the Ferrell Center.
The No. 3 Bears (25-5, 13-4) stand a half-game ahead of the Jayhawks (23-6, 12-4) following their loss to the Horned Frogs (19-9, 8-8).
Baylor will play its final regular season game against Iowa State at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Ferrell Center. The Jayhawks host TCU at 7 p.m. Thursday and Texas at 3 p.m. Saturday.
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
