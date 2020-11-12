 Skip to main content
Baylor men No. 1 in preseason coaches poll
Baylor men No. 1 in preseason coaches poll

Baylor Kansas Basketball (copy)

Baylor's Jared Butler (12) and Davion Mitchell (45) will open the season ranked No. 1 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

 Associated Press — Orlin Wagner/

The Baylor men's basketball program achieved a pair of firsts Thursday: The Bears are ranked  No. 1 in the USA Today coaches preseason poll while their 2021 recruiting class is the highest ranked in program history at No. 4 by ESPN.

Thursday's coaches poll came on the heels of Baylor earning the No. 2 ranking in the Associated Press preseason poll behind No. 1 Gonzaga on Monday.

Baylor received 12 of 32 first-place votes in the coaches poll while No. 2 Gonzaga earned 10 and No. 3 Villanova eight. Baylor barely topped Gonzaga in total points with 764 to 762 while Villanova had 755.

The Bears are among five Big 12 teams ranked in the Top 25 in the coaches poll. Kansas is No. 5, Texas Tech No. 13, West Virginia No. 15 and Texas No. 22.

On the recruiting front, Baylor's signing of five-star 6-8 forward Kendall Brown of Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kan., boosted the Bears' lofty team recruiting ranking.

On Wednesday, Baylor signed 6-4 guard Langston Love out of Montverde (Fla.) Academy and 6-8 forward Jeremy Sochan from Orange Academy in Ulm, Germany.

“This was an unprecedented year of recruiting during a pandemic, and I’m so proud of our staff finding innovative ways to highlight all of the great things about Baylor University, allowing us to sign the highest-ranked recruiting class in program history,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew.

Brown is ranked No. 12 nationally by 247Sports.com while Love is a four-star recruit who is ranked No. 23 by ESPN.com. Sochan is a four-star recruit ranked No. 40 nationally by 247Sports.com.

“These three young men are all immensely talented on the court, but we’re even more excited about their character and how they fit in with Baylor’s mission and values," Drew said. "We are so grateful that Kendall, Langston and Jeremy all chose to join the Baylor family, and we can’t wait to get them on campus and into our program.”

