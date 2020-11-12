Baylor men No. 1 in preseason coaches poll

The Baylor men's basketball program achieved a pair of firsts Thursday: The Bears are ranked No. 1 in the USA Today coaches preseason poll while their 2021 recruiting class is the highest ranked in program history at No. 4 by ESPN.

Thursday's coaches poll came on the heels of Baylor earning the No. 2 ranking in the Associated Press preseason poll behind No. 1 Gonzaga on Monday.

Baylor received 12 of 32 first-place votes in the coaches poll while No. 2 Gonzaga earned 10 and No. 3 Villanova eight. Baylor barely topped Gonzaga in total points with 764 to 762 while Villanova had 755.

The Bears are among five Big 12 teams ranked in the Top 25 in the coaches poll. Kansas is No. 5, Texas Tech No. 13, West Virginia No. 15 and Texas No. 22.

On the recruiting front, Baylor's signing of five-star 6-8 forward Kendall Brown of Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kan., boosted the Bears' lofty team recruiting ranking.

On Wednesday, Baylor signed 6-4 guard Langston Love out of Montverde (Fla.) Academy and 6-8 forward Jeremy Sochan from Orange Academy in Ulm, Germany.